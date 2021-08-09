A major permit has been issued related to a roughly $200 million, 21-story residential and retail building — that will include a miniature golf facility — under construction at the North Gulch site home to the former Gibson Valley Arts Guitar building.
New York-based development company Flank Inc. is undertaking the project in partnership with iStar Inc., Safehold Inc. and Lionheart Strategic Management.
A second-half 2023 completion is eyed, with the building to sit at 1111 Church St. The permit is valued at about $3.67 million and will allow for foundation work for the building (pictured). Nashville-based ESa is the architect.
Via an LLC, Flank paid $28 million for the property, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Read more here.
Work starts on 12South space for L.A. retailer
Work is underway on the 12South space for Buck Mason, a Los Angeles-based boutique menswear brand.
As the Post previously reported, the business was to have opened this past spring in the 1,200-square-foot space in a building previously home to M.L. Crawford’s Salon, located at 1119 Halcyon Ave.
Nashville-based DWC Construction is handling the job, with the permit valued at $101,000.
Erik Allen Ford and Sasha Koehn founded Buck Mason in 2013. The retailer markets T-shirts, denim jeans, chino pants and button-up shirts. The brand operates 11 brick-and-mortar retail locations in Austin, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco. To date, Buck Mason has sold more than 1 million T-shirts, all made in Los Angeles. The tees sell for an average of $35.
Buck Mason operated a pop-up shop in Nashville in summer 2018 as part of its so-called 'Open Road Tour,’ via which the company used a renovated vintage school bus as a mobile retail space.
Read more here.
Laurel & Pine project now underway
Nashville-based Vintage South Development and Atlanta-based Shelton McNally Real Estate Partners have landed a permit, valued at about $17.2 million, for their Laurel & Pine, a mixed-use development to be situated on a six-acre site in East Nashville.
Unfolding at 905 Cherokee Ave. near Ellington Parkway, the development will have 166 apartment units (to be called The Flats at Laurel & Pine) and approximately 25,000 square feet of commercial space within adaptively reused existing buildings located on the site.
Bacar Construction is the general contractor.
As the Post reported in January, Vintage South and Shelton McNally paid $6.4 million for the property, which is located in the East Hill neighborhood and had been home to multiple nondescript buildings, two of which were razed and a pair to be updated.
The Flats at Laurel & Pine will include studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, along with eight three-bedroom townhomes. A swimming pool, fitness center and dog park also are slated. A late-2022 completion is eyed.
The Laurel & Pine site is located about 2.5 miles northeast of the River North site on which the Oracle campus will unfold. Read more here.
Centennial Medical Center garden court land update
A Centennial Medical Center building will see its existing garden court renovated.
A permit, valued at $3.5 million has been issued, and the Nashville office of Utah-based Layton Construction will handle the job
The address of the Midtown facility is 2410 Patterson St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.