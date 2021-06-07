Worked is set to begin on The Residences at The Finery in Wedgewood-Houston.
The issuing of a permit, valued at $5 million, comes as new images recently were released related to the development (see here), which Houston-based Hines and locally-based Core Development are undertaking.
Archer Western Construction is the general contractor for the job.
The overall project will involve a mixed-use building tentatively called The Residences at The Finery (pictured) and an office building called T3 Wedgewood-Houston.
The six-story The Residences at The Finery (pictured) will include 383 apartment units, about 45,000 square feet of ground-level office and retail space, a rooftop swimming pool and a structured parking garage with 640 spaces.
The Residences at The Finery will offer an address of 622 Merritt Ave. The office building will sit at 1234 Martin Ave. across the street from Diskin Cider. Nashville-based Hastings Architecture Associates is designing the buildings.
Hines has backing from Chicago-based real estate investors Cresset and Diversified Real Estate Capital. Core and Hines originally envisioned the overall development also to potentially include a boutique hotel and concert spaces.
With the Wedgewood-Houston property located in a federally designated Opportunity Zone, the development team will be eligible for tax breaks.
"Finery" is a moniker that the Mark Deutschmann-founded Core uses for projects located near the site. Hines uses "T3" (timber, talent and technology) for wood-built projects.
Hines been active in the local market, having teamed with C.B. Ragland to develop the SoBro site home to mixed-use building 222 2nd. It is also looking to buy the Reed family site in Midtown and home to Nashville Subaru.
Harpeth Hall to land upgrade
The Harpeth Hall School is slated to an addition and renovations to an existing building at its Green Hills campus.
The permit is valued at about $3.75 million, with Phipps Construction Co. to handle the job. The work will include the addition of classroom space.
The Harpeth Hall School is located at 3801 Hobbs Road.
NCVC preps move to Capitol View
The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. will move in October to Capitol View in the North Gulch from the central business district.
The organization will take about 17,800 square feet in the building anchored by HealthStream and with an address of 500 11th Ave. N. NCVC will join the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, among others, as a tenant in the nine-story office building.
Bob Fisher, NCVC board chairman and former Belmont University president, said the organization’s current lease at One Nashville expires in mid-October. NCVC has operated from the downtown high-rise since 2005.
“We conducted an extensive and exhaustive search for almost two years, both prior to COVID and during the pandemic,” Fisher said. “We found the most cost-efficient decision was to relocate the offices to Capitol View.”
Mylinda Vick, a principal with Nashville-based Cherry & Associates, brokered the deal for NCVC with the 500 11th Ave. N. building owner (a joint venture between Boyle and Northwestern Mutual).
Flow Construction is handling the build-out of the future NCVC space via a permit valued at about $1.2 million.
Led by President and CEO Butch Spyridon, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. is home to 67 employees.
Work to start on Hermitage Whataburger building
A permit has been issued to allow for construction of a building to accommodate a Whataburger in Hermitage.
Whataburger, which ranks among the nation’s top 10 burger-and-fry-focused fast-food chains in terms of sales, choose Nashville for its first Tennessee location since having left the state years ago.
The San Antonio-based privately held regional company preps to open at 5055 Old Hickory Blvd. The permit, valued at $536,000, lists The Clayton Group Inc. as the builder.
Once opened, Tennessee will join Arizona, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas as states with the popular brand.
Founded in 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas, Whataburger employs about 48,000 workers at roughly 840 locations — recognized for their orange-and-white-striped A-frame buildings. Most of the stores are company owned but more than 125 are franchised (according to Franchise Times), with the locations opened 24 hours per day seven days a week.
In the 1960s-1970s, Nashville offered at least one Whataburger, located on Nolensville Road near the long-defunct Cinema South. Memphis was home to at least one location, too.
A previously issued Metro document noted the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn & Associates is handling land planning duties, with Castles Design Group of Houston the architect.
