Work continues on the roughly $200 million 21-story residential and retail building 1111 Church at the North Gulch site previously home to the Gibson Valley Arts Guitar building.
A permit valued at about $54.8 million has been issued to allow for construction of the building’s shell. Yates Construction is serving as the general contractor.
New York-based development company Tidal Real Estate Partners LP is undertaking the project in partnership with iStar Inc., Safehold Inc. and Lionheart Strategic Management. A second-half 2023 completion is eyed, with the building to sit at 1111 Church St.
Tidal is comprised of principals who formerly worked with the since-dissolved Flank Inc. Via an LLC, Flank paid $28 million for the property, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The development team has enlisted local architecture firm ESa for design work.
The tower will offer 380 junior, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. In addition, 43,000 square feet of retail space to be anchored by a 28,000-square foot Puttshack, which will offer indoor putt-putt golf and a restaurant. The tower will feature a “resort-style” pool, exercise facilities and social/work spaces.
Relatedly, Tidal plans a mixed-use tower to rise 26 floors on 0.8 acres at 125 11th Ave. N. In May 2021, the then-Flank Inc. paid $16 million for the property, which sits adjacent to 1111 Church site (read more about the project here).
In addition, Tidal paid $29.25 million in December 2021 for some nearby North Gulch property — with the sale apparently having set a local per-acre record (read here). The two-parcel 1.15-acre property offers a surface parking lot and a building with a main address of 114 George L. Davis Blvd.
Chestnut Hill project progresses
A permit has been issued involving the unfolding New Heights District in Chestnut Hill.
Valued at about $4.8 million, the permit will allow for the construction of a two-story office building to be fully occupied by co-working venture Serendipity Labs and offer an address of 915 Fifth Ave. S.
Nashville-based Wellspring Builders Inc. is the construction manager for the job.
New Heights District will include, in addition to New Heights 915, The Stack Exchange, a mixed-use building to offer retail, food and beverage and office spades, and utilizing repurposed shipping containers and 6th & Oak (a working name), a 145-unit multifamily building.
Read more here.
Demo looms for Gulch site slated for high-rise residential building
A demolition permit is being sought related to Gulch Union — the three-building development in the downtown district from which its name derives.
Nashville-based Lane Building Group will handle the razing of a structure located at the site. The address of the building to be demolished — fencing is in place — is 125 12th Ave. S. Hotbox Fitness previously operated from the building.
The overall Gulch Union site is bordered by 12th and 13th avenues on the east and west, respectively, and McGavock and Demonbreun streets on the north and south. It is being billed as a “gateway” site, centrally located between Midtown, SoBro, The Gulch and the North Gulch.
Gulch Union, when completed, will feature two 28-story residential buildings (yet to be constructed and for which the razing is required) and a 20-story office building that stands.
Austin-based development company Endeavor Real Estate Group is the owner/developer of the site.
Read more here.
