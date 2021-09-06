The overhauling of the plaza component of downtown’s Fifth Third Center is underway.
A permit, valued at $2 million, has been issued to allow for the work. Nashville-based Solomon Builders is overseeing the job.
Chicago-based real estate investment company EQ Office owns the skyscraper, having paid nearly $145 million for the tower in December 2019. EQ Office has enlisted Nashville-based Gresham Smith to handle the design effort, according to a document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency.
The address is 424 Church St.
EQ Office owns 80 office properties comprising a collective 40 million square feet.
Originally known as the Third National Financial Center and designed in the post-modern architectural style, the building opened in 1986, rises 31 floors and is anchored by Fifth Third Bank. Of note, though the building is listed as 490 feet tall, other sources have it as no more than 450 feet. It spans about 487,400 square feet.
The Fifth Third Center serves as Cincinnati-based Fifth Third's regional headquarters. The tower is also home to law firm Adams and Reese, Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Loews Hotels. It offers a small Starbucks café in a ground-level space.
See more images here.
Wedgewood-Houston project underway
Work is set to begin on one of the two office buildings for the T3 Finery development that Houston-based Hines and locally-based Core Development will undertake in Wedgewood-Houston.
A permit, valued at about $21.4 million, has been issued to allow for construction of the building. Hoar Construction will handle the job.
T3 Finery will include office, apartment, boutique hotel and concert spaces. Hines and Core are targeting a roughly three-acre unimproved property, which sits next to Diskin Cider at 622 Merritt Ave., for the development.
According to marketing materials, T3 will include the following: two office buildings with about 320,000 square feet of office space (pictured); 311 apartments in a seven-story building; 58,600 square feet of retail surrounding a "village green concept" as well as a boutique hotel with 125 rooms and a concert venue.
"Finery" is a moniker that the Mark Deutschmann-founded Core Development uses for projects located near the site slated for T3. Hines uses "T3" (timber, transit and technology) for wood-built projects.
For the project, Hines has backing from Chicago-based real estate investors Cresset and Diversified Real Estate Capital.
Hines has been active in the local market, having teamed with C.B. Ragland to develop the SoBro site home to mixed-use building 222 2nd. The company also is seeking to buy the Reed family site in Midtown home to a Subaru auto dealership.
Read more and see additional images here.
Former Watkins College building to be razed
Demolition looms for the building last home to Watkins College of Art property in MetroCenter.
A permit, valued at $125,000, has been issued to allow for the razing. Hendersonville-based Environmental Abatement Inc. will handle the job.
In May, Belmont University — which merged with Watkins in 2020 — sold the property for $22.5 million to a joint venture of affiliates of Nashville-based Chartwell Residential LLC and EJF Capital LLC of Arlington, Virginia.
The property has an address of 2298 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.
Founded in 1885, Watkins paid $2.05 million for the 13.6-acre property in January 2002, according to Metro records.
Chartwell Residential is led by Ben Schaedle, has yet to disclose details and release an image of its future project.
E Spaces set for The Nations
An E Spaces co-working office is slated for The Nations.
The Nashville-based company has signed a lease for space at Stocking 51, with build-out of the future office underway and a April 2022 opening eyed. Nashville-based DWC Construction is handling the job via a permit valued at about $1.78 million.
Jon Pirtle, E Spaces (stylized as E|SPACES) CEO, said the future office will be serviced by an interactive stairwell and offer a massive video screen for the members.
“We are thrilled to be coming to The Nations,” Pirtle emailed the Post. “The growth of that part of town is amazing and has become a destination spot for businesses and talent. Stocking 51 is a first class development with everything you could possibly want for a work environment."
Trent Yates, a partner with Nashville-based Sagemont Real Estate, represented Stocking 51 developer Nathan Lyons on the lease deal.
E Spaces and multiple business have taken space or will do so in two newish Stocking 51 buildings located at 4840 Centennial Blvd. The two buildings sandwich two rows of former grain silos. Read more here.
E Spaces also operates offices in Green Hills, Cool Springs, downtown Franklin, Chattanooga, Knoxville and Orlando.
Louisiana chicken fingers restaurant chain headed to Lower Broadway
The Baton Rouge-based parent company of national fast-food chain Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will open its second Nashville located in the heart of downtown.
According to permit application submitted to the Metro Codes Department, the restaurant will be located at 208-210 Broadway. Atlanta-based private investment and asset management group The Ardent Companies created TAC Lower Broadway LLC for the $16 million purchase in late 2015 of the buildings and structures with addresses of 212 Broadway (FedEx Office) and 102 Third Ave. N.
The Raising Cane’s will occupy floors one and two of the four-story building, according to the permit. The space seemingly was last home to retail business The Nash Collection and is located next to Redneck Riviera.
The Lower Broadway effort comes as Raising Cane’s also preps for a location at 36 White Bridge Road, a site previously home to Wendy’s (read here). Lagasse Commercial Investments LLC owns the 1.2-acre West Nashville property, with an affiliated entity having paid $750,000 for it in 1992.
The permit notes the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn is handling the build-out of the space on Lower Broadway. Of note, Kimley-Horn will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Sept. 9 to seek final site plan approval for the White Bridge Road project.
Raising Cane’s operates a location in Knoxville and about 540 locations overall in approximately 26 states. Texas is home to 173 of the chain’s eateries.
In addition to chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s offers fries, coleslaw, Texas toast and soft drinks. The company, founded in 1996, is known for its yellow Labrador mascot.
