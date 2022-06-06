Work continues at the entertainment district component of Nashville Yards, with two permits valued at about $58.6 million collectively having been issued related to foundation construction.
The entertainment district is be undertaken as a joint venture between Southwest Value Partners (SWVP), the San Diego-based owner and developer of the 18-acre Nashville Yards site, and Los Angeles-based AEG (Anschutz Entertainment Group), will co-develop the site.
The permit notes the AEG/SWVP component of the overall Nashville Yards site will include a mixed-use office building, an event venue, two residential towers, a “future building volume” and a below-grade parking/podium structure.
The entertainment district will include a 4,000-capacity live music venue; an eight-screen cinema; food, beverage and shopping offerings; and open spaces and plazas.
Relatedly, and as the Post previously reported, SWVP acquired the AEG ownership stake previously held by MGM Resorts International. AEG Presents, the live-entertainment division of AEG, will operate the concert venue via a long-term lease agreement with the joint venture.
On the western half of the overall Nashville Yards footprint a tower crane recently was erected to supplement the tower crane being used to construct the future building to accommodate Pinnacle Financial Partners.
Arcade entrances ready for updates
Iconic downtown retail building The Arcade is prepared to see its Fourth Avenue and Fifth Avenue entrances updated.
A permit, valued at $1.5 million, has been issued to allow for the work, with Nashville-based R.C. Mathews Contractor overseeing the work. Nashville-based architecture firm Dryden is handling design efforts.
The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee in December approved the renovation plans for the building.
Local real estate industry veteran Rob Lowe and New York City-based Linfield Capital paid $28 million for the building in April 2021.
The Arcade opened in 1902 and offers an address of 65 Arcade Alley. Spanning Fourth and Fifth avenues north, it was Nashville's first “shopping center,” as it replaced what was called Overton Alley as the city’s retail commerce epicenter.
Modeled after an Italian arcade, the structure offers entrances consisting of identical Palladian facades, according to the National Register. Its tenants have included Manny’s House of Pizza, Monty’s Barber Shop, Phillyman Cheesesteak, a U.S. Post Office and multiple boutique art galleries on the second level.
Odyssey at the Park construction continues
Work continues full scale in West End Park in the five-story Odyssey at the Park.
A permit, valued at $7.22 million, will allow for construction of the building’s shell, with Odyssey to be the first mixed-use building in the residential section of West End Park.
To be located at the northeast corner of the intersection of 31st Avenue North and Long Boulevard, the five-story Odyssey at the Park will offer residential and restaurant/retail spaces. The address is 3100 Long Blvd.
Richland Building Partners (via Parthenon Investments LLC) is reinventing the roughly 3.8-acre site, which was last home to multiple smallish apartment buildings and sits about a block west of Centennial Park.
The overall development will also include Mosaic at the Park and Athena at the Park.
Chris Barnhizer, Richland Building Partners co-owner, is overseeing the effort.
Mosaic will offer 53 condominiums flats, with the building to address both Long and Avoca Street. Athena at the Park will have 51 condo residences and will be offered at the highest price points of the three structures’ future units.
Midtown site prepped for 14-floor mixed-use building
The effort to undertake a 14-floor mid-rise mixed-use building slated for a Hayes Street site in Midtown has taken a step forward, with a permit to allow for shell construction having been applied for.
St. Louis-based Subtext seeks to undertake the project on seven parcels with a collective 1.04 acres and addresses of 1904 Hayes St. through 1918 Hayes St. According to a Metro document, the building (pictured) is slated for 14 levels and 286 units, with nine floors of residential on top of a five-floor, 310-space parking garage. The structure will offer 192 one-bedroom units, 74 two-bedroom residences, 30 three-bedroom units and a 10,000-square-foot leasing office.
Marketing materials note the building will offer a private café, rooftop lounge, pool and fitness center among entities.
Atlanta-based Dynamik Design is the architect. That company designed Alta Foundry, work on which is underway in North Nashville near Midtown.
