Work could soon begin on one of two residential towers long planned for Gulch Union — a three-building development that offers office building 1222 Demonbreun.
A foundation permit has been applied for regarding a 28-story high-rise that will sit on the northwest corner of 12th Avenue South and Demonbreun Street.
The Nashville office of New York-based Turner Construction is listed on the permit.
Previously, a 16-floor luxury hotel component was planned for the north tract of the mixed-use project’s site (next to the aforementioned 28-story residential building). However, that will now also be an accompany 28-floor residential high-rise instead (no reference to that building is noted on the permit) and will sit at the southwest corner of the intersection of 12th and McGavock Street.
Austin-based development company Endeavor Real Estate Group owns the site and will undertake the project.
The Gulch Union borders are 12th and 13th avenues on the east and west, respectively, and McGavock and Demonbreun streets on the north and south. It is billed as a “gateway” site, centrally located between Midtown, SoBro, The Gulch and the North Gulch.
The aforementioned 1222 Demonbreun (pictured) offers 329,000 square feet of Class A office space and 6,000 square feet of retail with Simmons Bank the tenant.
Five Points-area building slated for update
The East Nashville building last home to a Bill Martin’s grocery store is ready to be reinvented as the future home of sexual health and wellness provider Music City Prep Clinic.
The permit is valued at about $2.7 million, with Nashville-based Doster Construction Co. Inc. handling the job.
The address of the Five Points-area property is 1105 Fatherland St.
Vanderbilt medical facility space to see update
The Hillsboro Village space accommodating the Vanderbilt Liver and Kidney Transplant Center is set for interior renovations.
The permit is valued at $3.12 million, with DPR Construction to oversee the work.
The center is located at The Villages at Vanderbilt at 1500 21st Ave. S.
Audio visual supply company building slated for rehab
The Spence Lane-area commercial building home to audio visual equipment supply company Freeman is set for a major rehab.
T.D. Farrell Construction Inc. is handling the job via a permit valued at about $5.9 million.
The business is located at 1701 Lebanon Pike Circle.
