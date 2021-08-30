Saint Thomas West Hospital is slated to see the renovation of two patient areas on its sixth floor.
The Nashville office of New York-based Turner Construction will handle the job, with the permit valued at $2 million.
Saint Thomas West Hospital is located at 4220 Harding Pike.
Pie Town tower project continues
Chicago-based Albion Residential has landed a major permit related to its $140 million, 20-story mixed-use tower Albion, construction of which is well underway on a Pie Town site located near Frugal MacDoogal.
Valued at about $68.2 million, the permit will allow for construction of the tower. A foundation permit previously was issued, and the frame of the building is now almost above grade.
Albion Residential paid $15.5 million for the 1.3-acre property, which has a 645 Division St. address and is notable for its elevation just east of Eighth Avenue and in the part of Pie Town that overlaps with The Gulch. A late-2022 finish is eyed.
The building will include studios, one-, two- and three- bedroom residences. It will feature an exterior plaza and rooftop pool as well as a “comedy club” that will double as a karaoke venue. Other amenities will include a coffee shop, an indoor dog run and spa, a poolside tiki bar, an indoor/outdoor fitness facility, golf putting greens and a golf simulation room, and 10,000 square dedicated sharable workspace.
According to documents previously filed with Metro, Albion plans a building that will rise 270 feet, making it one of the city's 40 tallest if standing today. It will offer 415 residential units and 328 parking spaces.
Barge Cauthen & Associates is handling land-planning and engineering duties. Bethesda, Maryland-based Clark Construction will serve as general contractor. The architect is Chicago-based HPA (Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture).
Other entities to be involved are Carter-Haston (providing management and leasing services), Hodgson Douglas (landscape architecture), Brentwood-based Stanley D. Lindsey & Associates (engineering), I.C. Thomasson Associates Inc. (engineering) and Waller Lansden (legal). Cyclone Energy of Chicago is handling LEED engineering as Albion is seeking LEED Silver certification.
CVS project prepped in Green Hills
Work is slated to start on the Green Hills CVS.
The permit is valued at about $1.1 million, with GLR Tennessee Division LLC listed on the document.
The future CVS will be located at 3715 Hillsboro Pike, the site previously home to a Krystal’s. CVS had operated on the south side of Crestmoor Road but is relocating to the 3715 site so that the street can be reconfigured to align with Glen Echo Road.
Fifth + Broadway lands sushi restaurant
Fifth + Broadway will be the first Tennessee location for Blue Sushi Sake Grill.
Known for its cosmopolitan vibe and Asian aesthetic, Blue Sushi Sake Grill offers a menu highlighted by Japanese standards such as nigiri, sashimi and maki. In addition to wines, cocktails and beers, the drink menu highlights multiple types of sake.
Omaha-based Flagship Restaurant Group is the parent company of the concept, which also has a presence in Lincoln, Nebraska; Dallas (two locations); Fort Worth; Austin; Denver; Westwood, Kansas; Naperville, Illinois; Lexington, Kentucky; Indianapolis; Westlake, Ohio; and Des Moines, Iowa. In addition, Chicago is slated for a Blue Sushi Sake Grill. Omaha is home to three of the restaurants.
A permit valued at $1.2 million has been issued to allow for the build-out of the future Blue Sushi Sake Grill space. Alpa Construction Inc. is handling the job.
SoBro’s Little Chill Beach to offer bar
Nashville-based entrepreneur Mark Cleveland has landed a permit to create an on-site bar/hut for his Little Chill Beach in SoBro.
The business is located at 801 Fourth Ave. S. at what had been an empty lot that is now filled with sand and surrounded by an aqua fence. The site is bordered by Lafayette Street, Ash/Division streets, and Fourth Avenue South.
The permit is valued at $2,000.
Of note, Cleveland has envisioned boutique hotel Stanza for the tiny site — a mere 5,000 square feet — since 2016. Little Chill Beach opened July 4 and is available for membership usage and short-terms rentals. It will serve as transitional usage until work starts on the hotel project.
