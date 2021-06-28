Efforts to develop an Edgehill site with a mixed-use building have taken a step forward with the issuing of demolition permits.
The project will unfold on recently sold contiguous properties at 1009, 1021 and 1023 Eighth Ave. S. An LLC affiliated with Nashville-based development company CA South paid $7.5 million for the property in March, with a 102-unit residential building with ground-floor retail (pictured) planned for the site.
The one-story Douglas J. Brown building, opened in 1974, will be razed to accommodate the project. The permit is valued at $39,600, and Nashville-based Certified Construction Services will handle the work.
A second demo permit has been issued for the building at 1023 Eighth. Read more about the project here.
Rutledge Hill building to be razed for hotel project
Indianapolis-based developer Sun Development and Management Corp. is ready to demolish the former Johnstone Supply building Rutledge Hill, to as to meet a late-summer groundbreaking target for its Hilton hotel.
The Printing House – A Tapestry Collection Hotel will rise at the southwest corner of the intersection of Third Avenue South and Peabody Street. The address is 501 Third Ave. S. A permit has been applied for related to the future razing, with Nashville-based Tiny’s Construction to handle the work. The application comes as Sun recently released updated images related to the project (see here).
Aakash Patel, Sun vice president of construction, told the Post in April that Sun will serve as general contractor and is not disclosing the cost to undertake the project.
To rise 11 floors, the hotel building will have 181 rooms and a corner retail/restaurant space at ground level. Sun Development, which paid $4 million for the 0.56-acre property in March 2017, has enlisted Nashville-based Civil Site Design Group to handle land development consulting, planning and civil engineering, and Indianapolis-based Ratio for architecture work.
Jefferson Street building next to Mapco will be demolished
A small, nondescript building located at 813 Jefferson St. is slated for demolition, according to a Metro Codes Department permit.
Mapco Express Inc. owns the North Nashville property, having paid $876,855 for it in 2019, according to Metro records.
Mapco officials, who operate a Mapco Express market and BP petroleum station on an adjacent lot at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard (which Mapco also owns), are clearing the site to prepare for any future reinvention of the overall property, according to a source.
Buckner, Missouri-based Osage Contractors will handle the razing, with the permit valued at $34,000. The building to be demolished was home most recently to Jefferson Street Pawn shop.
Interior demo set for Wedgewood-Houston building
A permit has been issued to allow for interior demolition of a Wedgewood-Houston building to which the aforementioned CA South will move.
An entity affiliated with CA South recently paid $1,325,000 for the building, which is located at 1219 Fourth Ave. S. As the Post previously, CA South CEO Meg Epstein intends to move the company by year's end to the industrial building (read more here). Richey Capacitor Inc., a manufacturer of aluminum electrolytic capacitors, began operations in the building in 1965.
Nashville-based Tiny’s Construction will handle the interior demo work, with the permit valued at $45,120.
At one time, the property was owned by what was then called Ralston Purina Co. a St. Louis-based animal feed and pet food company that merged with Swiss entity Nestlé's Friskies division to form Nestlé Purina PetCare Co.
To date, CA South has operated at 918 South St. in Illume, a mixed-use building the company developed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.