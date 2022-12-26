Belmont University officials have landed a major permit related to the under-construction facility that will house the Thomas F. Frist Jr. College of Medicine.
Valued at about $12.14 million, the permit highlights the 262,886-square-foot garage component of the project.
Belmont officials announced in October 2020 plans for the building, to also include a roughly 140,000 component for offices and classrooms, the permit notes (a previous report referenced a 160,000 square feet). Once construction is completed, the facility will be comparable in size to other medical school buildings.
ESa is serving as architect, with the company having designed many buildings located on the Belmont campus. R.C. Mathews Contractor is the builder. Both are Nashville based.
A permit has been issued to allow for demolition related to a three-tower project on the Midtown property previously home to Country Delite Farms.
Valued at $29,000, the permit will yield the two-phase razing of buildings at the site, with a main address of 1401 Church St.
The issuing of the permits comes as CCB Nashville Developments LP, which is affiliated with, and operates as, Bosa Properties in Vancouver, in October paid $66 million for the final parcels needed to undertake the development. With that transaction, CCB Nashville Developments has paid a collective $80.7 million for the high-profile site.
Environmental Abatement Inc. will handle the demo work, the permit notes.
Residential towers to rise at Nashville Yards site
Work continues at the entertainment district component of Nashville Yards, with a permit valued at about $75.9 million having been issued related to construction of two of the multiple residential towers the site eventually will offer.
The permit follows a permit issued in June, and with a dollar amount of $58.6 million, having been issued related to foundation construction at the entertainment district component of the overall site.
The entertainment district — within which the aforementioned pair of residential towers will rise — is being undertaken as a joint venture between Southwest Value Partners (SWVP), the San Diego-based owner and developer of the 18-acre Nashville Yards site, and Los Angeles-based AEG (Anschutz Entertainment Group).
In addition to the two residential high-rises, the AEG/SWVP component will include a mixed-use office building, an event venue and a below-grade parking/podium structure.
The entertainment district specifically will include a 4,000-capacity live music venue; an eight-screen cinema; food, beverage and shopping offerings; and open spaces and plazas.
Nashville-based Gresham Smith is the architect. Bethesda, Maryland-based Clark Construction is the general contractor.