A permit has been issued to allow for construction of phase one of Modera Germantown in the district from which its name derives.
The permit is valued at about $57.7 million.
A Germantown site long home to Centurion Stone and eyed for a large-scale mixed-use project has sold for $22 million.
To offer 400 residential units, the building will have a main address of 1420 Adams St. It will, in part, overlook the Cumberland River on the site long home to Centurion Stone.
Boca Raton, Florida-based Mill Creek Residential. That entity has enlisted Atlanta-based Cooper Carry to handle land planning efforts for the project,
According to the Metro document, a second building in phase two, also will contain 400 units and could offer retail fronting Adams Street at the T-intersection with Van Buren Street.
At approximately 800 apartments, Modera Germantown will be one of the city's largest such urban apartment complexes.
Nashville-based MCRT Construction is handling the job.
Velvet Taco building under construction in Midtown
Work is set to begin on the future Midtown building to accommodate Velvet Taco.
The Dallas-based fast-casual concept will operate at 1911 Broadway, a site that previously featured a since-razed building home to Rack Room and Blue Bar.
According to a permit valued at about $380,000, Venture Construction will oversee the job. No rendering for the future building seemingly has been released.
The start of construction comes as a Velvet Taco, Nashville’s first, recently opened in The Assembly Food Hall at Fifth + Broadway.
Founded in 2011, Velvet Taco has locations in San Antonio, Lubbock, Charlotte, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. Clay Dover serves as CEO.
Goo Goo Chocolate Co. shop lands major permit
The owners of SoBro’s Goo Goo Chocolate Co. shop, closed since April 25, have landed a permit for a major upgrade to the space.
The permit is valued at $850,000, with Nashville-based City Construction overseeing the work.
The overall update is expected to carry a $2 million price tag, with the future space to offer visitors an immersive experience and alcoholic beverage options.
According to a release, the downtown business will reopen in September on Labor Day weekend.
Centric Architecture is designing the space.
Located at 116 Third Ave. S., the shop opened in 2014 and allows visitors to see Goo Goo clusters (original, pecan and peanut butter flavors) being made. It also offers a retail component.
Demo will allow senior living facility construction to move forward
A demolition permit has been issued related to a 12-story building to accommodate an upscale senior living facility planned for Green Hills.
To rank among Nashville’s taller of its type, the building will rise 3808 Cleghorn Ave., with Houston-based Bridgewood Property Co. to undertake the redevelopment. Bridgewood paid about $7.6 million for the property in February.
The site sits adjacent to the Mall at Green Hills complex and today houses a building last home to Tokyo Japanese Steak House (to be razed).
The permit is valued at $33,000.
