A foundation permit has been issued related to the first tower now under construction at Paseo South Gulch.
The permit is valued at about $2.2 million.
As the Post previously reported, the 16-story Prima will offer 278 residential units, 18,000 square feet of Class A office space and 8,000 square feet of retail. The cost for New York-based SomeraRoad, which owns the Paseo South Gulch site, to undertake the project is roughly $128 million.
The building will have a main address of 620 Eighth Ave. S.
In addition, Paseo South Gulch will offer a second tower (to rise 20 stories and with details forthcoming), with the two buildings to feature a collective 620 residential units, 18,000 square feet of office space and 14,000 square feet of retail space.
The towers will join The Bill Voorhees Company Building and the industrial structure last home to the Downtown Nashville Antique Mall, with the latter now (or planned for) tenants Maiz DLV, Two Hands and GoodVets.
Prima will be sandwiched by the Voorhees and antique mall buildings while the future 20-floor building will be positioned behind Voorhees.
Construction of Prima, being overseen by the local office of Bethesda, Maryland-based Clark Construction, is tentatively slated to be completed by third quarter 2023. Nashville-based ESa is the architect. Full-scale work on the second tower is set to begin in early 2023 and is eyed for a 2024 finish.
Safehold Inc. and S3 Capital are the lending partners for Prima.
The site covers about 2.6 acres and is located within a node in which Pie Town and The Gulch overlap. Via an LLC, SomeraRoad paid $30 million for the property in 2019.
Project progresses involving tower to rise at downtown Y site
Preliminary efforts related to a planned 60-story, 750-foot residential skyscraper at the Downtown Y have taken a step forward with the application of two permits.
One of the permits is for stormwater grading, while the other would allow continued use of the four-story component of the Y during the demolition of the two-story YMCA structure on Church Street and construction of the subsequent new addition.
Nashville-based Barge Design Solutions is participating in the effort, according to one permit application. AECOM Hunt will be the general contractor.
Officials with Nashville-based Giarratana Development and the YMCA of Middle Tennessee announced in October 2021 the project, which will yield a 500-unit residential tower (to be Nashville’s tallest building) and a major update to the nonprofit’s downtown campus.
If standing today, the tower would rank as the ninth-tallest building in the Southeast. For context, Atlanta and Miami each offer three completed buildings of 750 feet or taller, with Charlotte home to two. However, Miami has six high-rises of that height or taller that are under construction or planned (with one more than 1,000 feet). Mobile, Alabama, offers a 745-foot tall building, but some of its height is derived from a decorative cap.
A January 2023 start of the Nashville project has been targeted, with the main address to be 1000 Church St. A June 2024 completion date for the YMCA component is planned. The residential tower's apartments will open in July 2025 and its condos in January 2026.
To carry a price tag of about $350 million, the residential tower will face Church Street, rising from what is currently a surface parking lot. It will unfold to the immediate east of Platform Way (on which sits the two Amazon towers). As part of the project, the Y buildings home to an indoor swimming pool and some administrative offices will be demolished and replaced with a six-story structure.
Chicago-based Goettsch Partners will serve as architect and is designing the tower to offer 360 for-rent apartments and 140 for-purchase condominiums to sit atop the rental spaces. No ground-level retail will be included.
The YMCA is located adjacent to the unfolding Nashville Yards, home (in part) to the Amazon Center for Operational Excellence. Nearby is mixed-used development Capitol View. Of note, Giarratana Development continues work on two residential towers — Alcove and Prime — located within one block of its future skyscraper.
Vanderbilt to start $20M-plus update of iconic tower
Spring 2023 finish eyed for project involving 1875-opened Kirkland Hall
Vanderbilt University is ready to begin a major renovation to Kirkland Hall — the distinctive brick tower that nears its 150th birthday and is perhaps the most iconic structure on the campus.
The university has landed a permit, valued at almost $20.8 million, to undertake the effort. Centric Architecture is handling design work, with Barge Cauthen and Associates overseeing engineer duties. Both companies are Nashville based.
The project’s completion date goal is spring 2023, with the Nashville office of Skanska serving as general contractor.
Kirkland Hall opened in 1875, initially accommodating the entirety of Vanderbilt classrooms and laboratories. After a fire in 1906, the structure was rebuilt with a 170-foot clock tower.
Originally called “Main Building,” the structure was renamed in 1937 to honor James Hampton Kirkland, Vanderbilt’s second chancellor, and his wife, Mary Henderson Kirkland.
The most recent major Kirkland Hall renovation was undertaken in 1988, when HVAC and electrical systems installed.
The current upgrades will address ADA compliance requirements, flooding mitigation, a restoration of the roof and tile, stair work and a redesigning of restrooms to yield gender-neutral spaces.
Work continues at Odyssey at the Park
Odyssey at the Park, a mixed-use project unfolding in West End Park, has secured a permit for its first building.
The permit is valued at $4.4 million.
Under construction at the northeast corner of the intersection of 31st Avenue North and Long Boulevard, the five-story Odyssey at the Park building will offer residential and restaurant/retail spaces. The address is 3100 Long Blvd.
Richland Building Partners (via Parthenon Investments LLC) is developing the roughly 3.8-acre site, which was last home to multiple smallish apartment buildings and sits about a block west of Centennial Park.
The overall development will also include Mosaic at the Park and Athena at the Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.