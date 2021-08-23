Vanderbilt University has landed a major permit related to the renovation and expansion of the building housing the Owen Graduate School of Management.
The permit is valued at $33.2 million, with Nashville-based construction management company Barton Malow overseeing the job.
The effort comes as Vanderbilt.edu reported in February a group of high-profile Vanderbilt alumni and supporters — called Owen Century Partners and including local heavyweights David Ingram and the Cal Turner Family Foundation — had committed more than $20 million for the effort, reaching the original monetary goal. The figure had been $13 million when the Post last reported about the planned project in June 2020.
The estimated $55 million project, on which the Post originally reported in March 2020, will include expanding the size of Management Hall by about half to 48,000 square feet. Boston-based William Rawn Associates is the architect.
The Owen school was founded in 1969. The modernist Management Hall at 401 21st Ave. S. has been home to the business school since its 1982 construction.
Along with the Walker Management Library, incorporated in the building is historic Mechanical Engineering Hall — known as “Old Mechanical”— a Victorian structure built in 1888 to house the university’s engineering program.
In addition to a new entrance at street level, there will also be a café, flexible classroom, collaboration spaces and a multipurpose room. The classrooms on the second floor will be greatly expanded, as will the office space on the third floor. The extension also allows for the creation of a fourth floor on the addition, which features an outside deck, an event space and two classrooms.
Demo set related to Dylan Heaven’s Door project
On-site work is ready related to a Bob Dylan-centric art, entertainment, food and spirits project eyed for SoBro.
The plan to undertake Heaven’s Door — which will operate, in part, from a former church building at 410 Elm St. (a structure faces Fifth Avenue South) — is now two years old. Marc Bushala (CEO of Heaven's Door Spirits) and other unnamed investors involved with Bushala's MAB Capital Management have now landed a demo permit related to the razing of a building located on the site’s overall footprint and with an address of 625 Fourth Ave. S.
Nashville-based The Mathews Company will handle the demolition, with the permit valued at $75,000.
Bushala recently told the Post the first phase of the overall project will be the renovation of the church building, which eventually will accommodate some of Dylan’s art.
Read more here.
Chick-fil-A’s planned for Belmont, BNA
A Chick-fil-A is planned for Belmont University’s Curb Café.
The permit value is $1.2 million, with Franklin-based Ryzec Building Group to handle the job. The address is 1900 Belmont Blvd.
Somewhat relatedly, a Chick-fil-A is also planned for the Nashville International Airport. Nashville-based City Construction LLC is overseeing that job, with the permit valued at $750,000. That Chick-fil-A will replace a Popeyes.
Cupcake company preps baking facility
Chicago-based Molly’s Cupcakes is prepared to established a major presence in Nashville.
The parent company of the small retail chain (Molly's Cupcakes IP Holding Company LLC) has landed a permit for the rehabbing of interior space of a building located at 1619 Elm Hill Pike. That facility will serve as the baking headquarters that will service three local Molly’s Cupcakes locations: at Opry Mills, and two as-yet-announced locations. Opening dates have not been announced.
The permit is valued at $240,000, with TNG Contractors to oversee the work, with Studio-Silver the architect.
In addition to Chicago, Molly’s Cupcakes operates in Cincinnati, Iowa City and New York, according to the company website.
Molly’s began operations in 2008. Of note, company owner John Nicolaides named the café in honor of his elementary school teacher, Chicago Talks reports.
In addition to cupcakes, Molly’s offers ice cream, cookies and pies, among other sweet treats.
