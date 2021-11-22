A permit has been issued related to a residential building that will carry an affordable housing component.
Minneapolis area-based Dominium is seeking to undertake the seven-story 255-unit structure (pictured) at 900 Dickerson Pike.
Of note, the property sits at the intersection of Dickerson and Cleveland Street, with the latter to be extended under the interstate to connect to River North and the East Bank in a move related, in part, to the future Oracle campus project.
WD Construction LLC is listed on the permit, which is valued at about $1.87 million and will allow for construction of the foundation.
As the Post previously reported, the building will offer 159 studio/one-bedroom units, 65 two-bedroom units and 31 three-bedroom units, with all units to be subject to income and rent restrictions. To qualify, renters will earn no more than 60 percent of the area median income. A 308-space parking garage will be included.
Dominium has enlisted Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio (architecture), Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group (land-planning and engineering) and Franklin-based Genesis Engineering to work on the project.
Work continues at Neuhoff site on river
Two major permits have been issued related to the mixed-use development unfolding at the Neuhoff complex in Germantown and overlooking the Cumberland River.
The update comes as New York-based Neuhoff Acquisition LLC, which owns the site and is serving as developer, one year ago applied for a major utilities permit that referenced 550 residential units, 825,000 square feet of non-residential space and 50 hotel rooms.
The latest permits show two residential buildings, one of 11 floors and the other to be 10. The 11-story structure will offer 349 units and an address of 1315 Adams St. Its permit is valued at about $54.48 million.
The 10-floor building will feature 195 units and rise at 1319 Adams St. That permit is valued at about $90.8 million.
The Nashville office of Kansas City-based JE Dunn is the general contractor.
In July, the Post reported about the permit for an office and retail building to stand 15 floors and about 200 feet tall. The future building will offer almost 312,000 square feet of office space (with 8,000 square feet of retail space) and sit at 1320 Adams St. New York City-based S9 Architecture is the design architect and the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn and Associates as the land-planner and civil engineer.
Read more here.
ABC building space prepped
The future office of the Greater Tennessee Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors is being prepared via a permit valued at $1.5 million.
The effort comes after an entity affiliated with ABC paid $7.05 million for the building, located near Nashville International Airport at 560 Royal Parkway.
A construction manager is not listed on the permit.
The Greater Tennessee Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors currently operates from 1604 Elm Hill Pike and is led by chapter President Clay Crownover.
Read more here.
