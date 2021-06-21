Belmont University has landed a permit related to construction of the 11-story residential building Caldwell Hall. The permit is valued at $43 million.
Earlier this year, Belmont officials announced the university is targeting a fall-2022 completion of the residential building (pictured), which has a price tag of $98 million.
The 268,000-square-foot structure will house more than 600 beds and will have a main address of 1303 Caldwell Ave. It is rising on a 3.7-acre site the university owns on the south side of Caldwell — the homes previously on the street have been razed — and will take design cues from the school’s nearby Tall Hall.
Full construction is underway. Belmont has enlisted Catalyst Design Group to handle engineering and land-planning duties. R.C. Mathews is the contractor and ESa is the architect. Each is Nashville-based.
Work set to start on mixed-use building on east side
A permit has been applied for related to stormwater grading at the site of a five-story retail-and-residential building planned for 918 Main St. in East Nashville.
An entity affiliated with record label Razor and Tie seemingly is planning the building, along with a two-story, 5,000-square-foot office building at 3 Mcferrin Ave.
Shville McFerrin QOZB LLC October 2020 paid $910,000 for the 0.34-acre east side property slated for the office building. The site most recently accommodated a building home (razed last year) to Dualtone Music Group.
Antioch slated for city’s second Vege-Licious Café
The owner of vegan-focused restaurant Vege-Licious Café is targeting Antioch for her second location.
According to a Metro Codes Department-issued permit, the restaurant will be located at 793 Bell Road. Owned by Bettina Thomas, the current Vege-Licious is located at 513B Fisk St. in North Nashville’s FANG (Fisk Area Neighborhood Group).
The permit, valued at $11,500, will allow for the build-out of the future restaurant. Nashville-based The Larkin Group is designing the space.
Vege-Licious Café serves animal-product-free menu items, with a focus on soul food. The plant-based restaurant began operations in 2018.
Other Nashville restaurants known for vegetarian and vegan focuses include Avvo, Graze, The Southern V, Sunflower Cafe and The Wild Cow.
Demo slated for Sylvan Heights site related to future residential project
A demolition permit has been issued related to an apartment building Kansas City-based Price Development Group is eyeing for Sylvan Heights.
The permit is valued at $300,000, with Nashville-based Lindsey Excavation and Demolition to handle the job. This permit follows the recent pulling of a grading permit and application for a master permit for the project.
The company has submitted to Metro basic images of the building, with a document noting Addison, Texas-based HEDK Architects is handling design for what is called 3800 Charlotte. The master permit references three buildings with a collective 320 residential units and a skybridge connecting two of the structures.
The West Nashville project will have an address of 3800 Charlotte Ave. The property sits within Metro Councilwoman Kathleen Murphy’s District 24.
PDG, officials for which could not be reached for comment, in July 2019 paid $7.45 million for what was then a Metro-owned salt facility. The 5.03-acre property was offered via an online auction, with Price the only bidder.
Work to start on The Wash on the east side
Local commercial real estate investor and developer Tyler Cauble and his team have landed a permit a former East Nashville car wash property at which he is planning a food and beverage business.
To be called The Wash, the business will offer eateries in the bays of the car wash structure. The business is being eyed as providing alternative options to chefs and restaurant owners who may not want to (or be able to) invest heavily in a permanent, conventional space. As such, Cauble said the operators can incubate their food and beverage businesses via, if they choose, short-term leases.
The permit is valued at $600,000, with Eshelman Construction handling the work. Located at 1101 McKennie Ave. and fronting Gallatin Avenue, the car wash structure offers six bays and sits next to Eastland Baptist Church. The site is located one block north of Hill Realty’s Hill Center Greenwood, which is under construction and will be anchored by a Publix.
Cauble will undertake the project with various investors, with the group having paid $412,000 via an LLC for the property earlier this year.
