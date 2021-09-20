Work is slated to begin on a five-story residential and retail building (pictured) at 918 Main St.
An LLC affiliated with record label Razor and Tie paid $840,000 in mid-2018 for the site’s previous building, which was most recently home to clothing retailer Molly Green.
Nashville-based architecture firm Powell is designing buildings and a companion structure (see more images here).
Bristol prepped to being work on The Link
Franklin-based Bristol Development Group has landed a major permit related to it's The Link residential project in East Nashville’s Cleveland Park.
The permit is valued at almost $8.3 million and will allow for construction of the shell of a building to offer 95 apartment units.
To offer a main address of 51 Lucile St., the project will involve a five-floor building that will face Dickerson Road and the aforementioned four-level building that will address Elmhurst Avenue and Lucile. No retail will be included, with the two buildings to offer a collective 221 residences.
Smith Gee Studio is the architect, Highland Building Group will serve as general contractor and Catalyst Design Group is the civil engineer. All three are Nashville based.
A mid-2023 completion is eyed, with the first units likely to be available earlier that year.
Elmington readies for BluePearl Pet Hospital near Village
Nashville-based real estate company Elmington Capital Group has landed a permit to allow for construction of a Hillsboro Village-area building to eventually accommodate BluePearl Pet Hospital.
The two-story building (a rendering is seen above) will be constructed on property at 2409 21st Ave. S. That site had offered a two-story modernist office building that has since been razed.
The permit is valued at about $735,400.
Ryan Seibels, Elmington partner, told the Post in March the building will be about 17,500 square feet and occupied solely by BluePearl, a chain that is overseen by Tampa-based BluePearl Veterinary Partners. The parent company of that entity is Franklin-based Mars Petcare.
Nashville-based Southeast Venture is handling land-planning and design duties.
BluePearl, an after-hours pet emergency hospital, operates at 2000 12th Ave. S. and will relocate to the future building. The owners of the business sold the property in May for $2.4 million. The business previously was known as Nashville Pet Emergency Clinic, which opened in 1976.
Elmington acquired the property in October 2016 for $3.1 million, according to Metro records. The seller at the time was the estate of the late Ted Welch, a real estate investor and power player within Republican Party circles.
North DavCo building slated for Dutch Bros Coffee
Dutch Bros Coffee seemingly is targeting a North Davidson County building once home to a Fat Mo’s hamburger joint for what would be its second local business.
An applied-for stormwater grading permit notes the West Coast-based café chain would operate from the nondescript structure, which sits at 310 W. Trinity Lane, near that streets exit with Interstate 24/65.
Of note, Jack Cawthon, founder of Jack’s Bar-B-Que, owns the property, which is located in or near what some locals variously refer to as Avondale, Cumberland Heights and/or Talbot’s Corner.
As the Post reported in June, Dutch Bros is also eyeing a Hermitage location, with the café to take space at 4001 Lebanon Pike in the Hermitage Business Center, according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department.
Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, Dutch Bros (pronounced "bros") Coffee was founded in 1992 by brothers Dane Boersma and Travis Boersma. There are now about 440 of the cafes in Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.
If operational today, either the Hermitage or West Trinity locale would be the first Dutch Bros shop located east of the Mississippi River.
Dutch Bros officials could not be reached for comment.
Lower Broadway building to lands upgrades
A Lower Broadway property that includes multiple buildings is slated for some changes.
According to a permit filed with the Metro Water and Sewer Services Department, the owner of properties, with a main address of 208 Broadway, is proposing 5,000 square feet of office space and 5,500 square feet of restaurant space.
The effort seemingly is related to a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers to take space in one of three buildings on the site. Atlanta-based private investment and asset management group The Ardent Companies created TAC Lower Broadway LLC for the $16 million purchase in late 2015 of the buildings (pictured), which also offer addresses of 212 Broadway (FedEx Office) and are joined by a surface parking lot at 102 Third Ave. N.
The Raising Cane’s will occupy floors one and two of the four-story building, according to a separate permit. The space seemingly was last home to retail business The Nash Collection and is located next to Redneck Riviera.
The office space seemingly would be located on floors three and four. The document suggest the surface parking lot will not be developed.
TAC, officials with which could not be reached for comment, also owns the so-called Cotton-Eyed Joe building at 200 Broadway and is playing upgrades to that structure, too.
The permit notes the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn is handling the build-out of the space on Lower Broadway. Of note, Kimley-Horn will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Sept. 9 to seek final site plan approval for the White Bridge Road project.
