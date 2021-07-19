Work is underway on to update a Wedgewood-Houston warehouse located two properties to the east of Corsair Distillery.
Local commercial real estate broker Chad Grout owns the 0.44-acre property, having paid $1.85 million for it in April 2019, according to Metro records. The address is 609 Merritt Ave.
A permit, valued at $1.3 million, has been issued to allow for the update. Grout told the Post he plans for the building (pictured) to offer restaurant and retail space, with the project being done on a speculative basis.
The Carter Group, which is based nearby, is the general contractor, with Pfeffer Torode (architecture), Fulmer Lucas Engineering (civil engineering), Chad Stewart & Associates (structural engineering) and Hawkins Partners (landscape architecture) also participating.
At one time, Grout, founder and principal of Brentwood-based Urban Grout Commercial Real Estate, offered the property for sale for $3.95 million. The 10,000-square-foot warehouse as constructed in 1965.
Trevecca upgrades student center
Work is underway and a spring 2022 completion is eyed for the expansion and renovation of the Trevecca Nazarene University Jernigan Student Center.
When finished, the building will contain a bookstore; an upgraded commercial kitchen; a renovated dining room with capacity for more than 450 students; a café and marketplace adjacent to an exterior plaza; an office suite for student government and diversity council programs; and multiple open student lounges.
Located in the heart of campus, the three-story center opened in 1985 and previously included a 322-seat cafeteria, a grill, administrative offices and conference spaces, a bookstore, the TNU Presidential Dining Room, the campus mail room and gaming/entertainment spaces.
Trevecca officials are not disclosing a price tag for the project. However, a recently issued permit is valued at $12 million.
Starbucks space prepped at Amazon high-rise
Work is set to begin on a Starbucks for the Nashville Yards Amazon Tower 1.
The permit is valued at about $79,760, with Venture Construction Co. to handle the job. The address of the tower is 105 Platform Way.
Work continues on future Hillwood High building
Metro Nashville Public Schools has landed a permit valued at $55.75 million for its future Hillwood High School being constructed in Bellevue.
To carry a price tag about $100 million, the three-story building will offer an address of 8001 Highway 70 S. at the former Hope Park Church property. It will sit on a 274-acre site and serve a 1,600-student body in five career academies.
An August 2023 opening is slated. Hastings Architecture Associates is handling design, with Messer Construction the general contractor. Both are locally based.
The existing Hillwood High operates at 400 Davidson Road, having opened in 1959.
Midtown sees surgery center
A surgery center is being constructed in Midtown at 1717 Patterson St. A permit, valued at about $3.96 million, notes the medical office building will span about 12,500 square feet.
An LLC with a Dallas address acquired the property in 2015 for $3.7 million, According to Metro records.
Nashville-based Batten & Shaw Inc. is the construction manager for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.