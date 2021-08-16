A permit has been issued to allow for construction trailers at the River North site to accommodate The Landings.
As the Post reported in December, The Landings will consist of an update to an existing industrial building and the construction of residential buildings to be called The Oxbow and The Wayward (pictured), each to stand seven stories. The buildings will comprise a collective 651 residential units and about 43,000 square feet of ground-level retail space. Work on the project had originally been expected to start before the end of 2020.
The Landings will be supplemented by four new streets — the more than $20.9 million cost of which will be privately funded — as well as an outdoor dining and plaza area, structured and surface parking and a connection to a planned bike path and the existing Cumberland River Greenway system. The city has committed to reimburse the development team $13.8 million.
On an adjacent site will sit the Oracle campus (read here).
The permit, valued at about $23,000, references 0 Waterside Drive (one of the four new streets). Chicago-based Archer Western Construction will oversee the project.
In June 2019, MRP Realty (which focuses its development activity on the Mid-Atlantic region) and Chicago-based real estate investment management company Creek Lane Capital paid $42.5 million for The Landings site. McNally Capital is an investor in the project.
Bethesda, Maryland-based SK+I is the architecture for the project, which previously had a placeholder address of 0 Cowan St. and could take 24 months to be built out. Phase two will include buildings with more than 500 residential units and 50,000 square feet of retail. A segment of The Landings will sit adjacent to Topgolf.
East Nashville set for Denver breakfast chain
Hunters Station will be home of the state’s first Snooze An A.M. Eatery.
Denver-based breakfast restaurant chain Snooze An A.M. Eatery is slating Hunters Station in East Nashville for its first location in Tennessee.
Snooze will operate from a building located adjacent to the main Hunters Station structure and previously unoccupied.
Nashville-based Fresh Capital Group owns Hunters Station but will have no ownership in the Snooze business (Fresh often has at least partial ownership in the restaurant business that work from its commercial buildings).
Hunters Station is located at 975 Main St.
A permit, valued at $655,000, has been issued to allow for the build-out of the space. Caliber 1 Construction Inc. is overseeing the job.
Midtown apartment building to rise 11 floors
Details are emerging for a 304-unit apartment building Nashville-based development company Chartwell Residential is eyeing for a Midtown property.
According to a document filed with Metro and related to water and sewer availability, the building will rise 11 floors and offer 243 one-bedroom units, 61 two-bedroom residences and a swimming pool.
The seven-parcel property on which the residential building will rise offers addresses of 1601-1609-1611-1615-1617-1621-1623 State St. The parcels offer a collective 1.52 acres. A two-story modernist residential building located at 1609 State St. and once home to the Gupton residential program will need to be demolished.
Chartwell will need to acquire the properties from John A. Gupton College, which purchased them at various times from 1991 to 2018 for a collective approximately $2.66 million. The college, which was founded in 1946 and focuses on mortuary sciences, operates from a building located at 1616 Church St. and is expected to continue operations.
The document notes Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group is handling engineering and land-planning duties.
Mall at Green Hills lands California men’s retailer
Huntington Beach, California-based men’s warm weather fashion-centric retailer Travis Mathew has chosen The Mall at Green Hills for its first Tennessee location.
A permit notes Travis Mathew will operate from about 1,700 square feet in which shoe store Aldo last conducted business. The permit is valued at $250,000.
Founded in 2007 and taking cues from Southern California fashion trends, Travis Mathew offers shirts, pants, hats, shoes and accessories. The items suggest sunny climates and golf courses.
The Travis Mathew parent company operates 24 stores in 10 U.S. states and one shop in Japan.
The cities with a Travis Mathew and located within the closest proximity to Nashville are Charlotte and Chicago.
Neither Travis Mathew nor mall officials could not be reached for comment regarding an opening date.
HCA preps Capitol View space for Galen College
HCA seemingly will house some of its Galen College of Nursing operations at its Capitol View home.
A permit notes build-outs for floors one and four of the tower, which is located at 1100 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd.
Capitol Construction SVCS of Tennessee Inc. is overseeing the job, with the permit valued at about $2.1 million.
Relatedly, an entity affiliated with HCA paid $13.4 million for a medical office building located adjacent to the Nashville-based for-profit hospital operator’s TriStar Centennial Medical Center campus and in the nursing program seemingly will be housed.
With an address of 310 25th Ave. N. and facing Centennial Park, the three-story modernist structure houses Eye Surgery Center of Nashville and Female Urology of Nashville. The building home to Sarah Cannon Research Institute sits adjacent to the site, with the HCA main headquarters nearby on Park Plaza.
