The updates to the north end of Vanderbilt Stadium and the facility’s concessions area are set to begin courtesy of a permit valued at $1.97 million.
The Nashville office of Turner Construction will handle the job at the stadium, which has a main address of 2600 Jess Neely Drive. Gensler is the architect.
Music Row building to be Vanderbilt chancellor's residence
Vanderbilt University officials landed a permit related to the overhaul of their property on the east side of 18th Avenue South near the Peabody campus — with the eventually updated site to accommodate a chancellor's residence and events space.
The permit is valued at almost $1.6 million, with Nashville-based The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. handling the job. The address is 1400 18th Ave. S.
Work to begin on One City apartment building
Phoenix-based Alliance Residential Co. has landed a major permit related to a project it plans for One City.
The issuing of the permit, valued at $1.22 million, follows Alliance having recently paid $10.4 million for the land on which the seven-story residential building will rise. The permit will allow for the construction of the future building’s foundation.
To be called Broadstone One City and located next to apartment building The Shay, the building will have 261 residences and 331 parking spaces, according to a document submitted to Metro in September 2020. Alliance, which has an office in Nashville, has not yet announced a groundbreaking date or released a detailed color image.
Atlanta-based Dynamic Design will serve as architect, with Catalyst Design Group, of Nashville, handling engineering and land planning duties. Nashville-based Pinnacle Bank has provided a $44.3 million loan to allow for construction.
The 1.63-acre property offers an address of 2 City Place. The main entrance to One City is located on the 28th/31st Avenue Connector.
Tune Airport hanger damaged by tornado lands rehab
A hanger at the John Tune Airport is set for rehab following the March 2020 tornado.
The permit is valued at $28 million, with Nashville-based Messer Construction Co. overseeing the effort.
A sister facility of Nashville International Airport, Tune Airport is located in West Davidson County at 141 Tune Airport Drive.
