The Green Hills YMCA is set for a renovation, with a permit valued at almost $3.3 million issued to allow for the work.
Nashville-based Solomon Builders will oversee the job, which will include upgrades to the locker and shower areas, teen room and various wellness spaces.
The YMCA is located at 4041 Hillsboro Circle.
TailGate Brewery to arrive at BNA
TailGate Brewery will have a presence at Nashville International Airport.
According to a Metro Codes Department permit, Pinnacle Construction Partners will handle the build-out of the space. The permit is valued at $473,000.
TailGate’s main facility is located in West Davidson County, with the brewing company also operating in Midtown and East Nashville. TailGate is known for, among other things, its offering of 30-plus beers, its pizza and its peanut butter milk stout.
Wesley Keegan serves as TailGate owner and brewmaster.
Downtown tower ready for update
Work is slated to begin on a significant update to downtown office building 211 Commerce.
A permit valued at $9.5 million has been issued to allow for the start of the effort, which will include 11-story Class A tower’s red brick exterior being painted white.
Opened in 2000 and also until recently called the Baker Donelson Center, the building sits at the address from which its name derives.
In addition to the color change, upgrades will include new windows and new entry doors on the building’s Third Avenue North side. A release from February notes the renovation to the building — expected to carry a price tag of about $13 million — also will include updates to the main lobby, outdoor plaza, fitness center, conferencing space, ground-floor retail and tenant lounge. Based on images submitted to Metro, the retail space seemingly will be located on the northeast corner of the building at the southeast corner of the intersection of Commerce and Third.
Gresham Smith is the architect, with DPR Construction the general contractor. Both are locally based.
Via an LLC, private equity real estate manager Velocis and Lincoln Property Company, both based in Dallas, own the building, having paid $50.25 million for it in late February, according to Metro records.
The tower, which comprises about 232,200 square feet and a 436-space parking garage, represents Velocis’ first purchase in the Nashville market.
Lincoln will provide property management, leasing and construction management services.
Founded in 2010, Velocis owns 35 properties in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and the Washington, D.C., metro area.
Madison senior house facility set for renovations
Madison Chippington Towers 1 and 2 are slated for major upgrades.
Two permits, with a collective valued of $22.5 million, have been issued to allow for the work. American Constructors will handle the job.
The main address of Chippington Towers — which stands 11 stories and is billed as offering affordable senior housing — is 1310 Coreland Drive.
Tree removal slated for site of future WeHo project
Philadelphia-based The Arden Group and Ridgehouse Capital have landed a tree removal permit related to the Wedgewood-Houston property on which they are planning a mixed-use building.
The permit follows The Arden Group, which invests in large-scale residential and commercial real estate projects, paid $2.72 million for the 1.22-acre site at 661 Wedgewood Ave. The property is located on the south side of Wedgewood Avenue and less than one block east of Interstate 65.
The Arden Group bought the property from an LLC associated with St. Louis-based Ridgehouse Capital, which paid $3.2 million for the property in early 2020.
Officials with The Arden Group and Ridgehouse Capital previously could not be reached for comment regarding a start date, but the two seemingly will be equity partners in the development, with the latter overseeing the process.
Ridgehouse has enlisted Missouri-based VE Design Group to handle architectural duties, with St. Louis-based Mission Constructors seemingly the construction manager. Ridgehouse is planning a six-story building with 150 apartments and more than 3,000 feet of retail/office space. It will feature a rooftop swimming pool and courtyard. The Ridgehouse website refers to the building as WeHo Nashville.
Both a foundation permit and a construction permit previously were applied for. With the tree removal permit issued, a groundbreaking seemingly looms.
