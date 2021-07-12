Phoenix-based Alliance Residential Co. has landed 10 permits related to a project it plans for One City.
The issuing of the permits, valued at about $35 million collectively, follows the previous issuing of a permit (valued at $1.22 million) and Alliance having recently paid $10.4 million for the land on which the seven-story residential building will rise.
The most recent permit will allow for the construction of the future building’s shell.
To be called Broadstone One City and located next to apartment building The Shay, the building (pictured) will have 261 residences and 331 parking spaces, according to a document submitted to Metro in September 2020. Alliance, which has an office in Nashville, has not yet announced a groundbreaking date or released a detailed color image.
Atlanta-based Dynamic Design will serve as architect, with Catalyst Design Group, of Nashville, handling engineering and land planning duties. Nashville-based Pinnacle Bank has provided a $44.3 million loan to allow for construction.
The 1.63-acre property offers an address of 2 City Place. The main entrance to One City is located on the 28th/31st Avenue Connector.
Work to begin on office building at Neuhoff site
Details have been filed and an imaged submitted to Metro of a mixed-use building to rise at the Neuhoff complex in Germantown.
The update comes as New York-based Neuhoff Acquisition LLC, which owns the site and is serving as developer, continues to make progress at the North Nashville property on the Cumberland River. In November, the company applied for a major utilities permit that referenced 550 residential units, 825,000 square feet of non-residential space and 50 hotel rooms.
The latest info, found on a permit application, shows the office and retail building to stand 15 floors and about 200 feet tall, with Nashville office of Kansas City-based JE Dunn as the general contractor, New York City-based S9 Architecture as the design architect and the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn and Associates as the land-planner and civil engineer.
Other participants in the office building project include Atlanta-based Uzun and Case (structural engineer), Nashville-based I.C. Thomasson and Associates (mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer) and Brooklyn-based Future Green Studio (landscape architecture).
The permit, to allow for structural framing, notes the office building will offer almost 312,000 square feet of office space (with 8,000 square feet of retail space) and sit at 1320 Adams St.
Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio also is designing some of the future buildings for the 9.2-acre site, and Mid-TN Erosion and Sediment Control has been participating in the effort also.
Jim Irwin, who is affiliated with Neuhoff Acquisition LLC and who serves president of Atlanta-based New City LLC — and a key figure in the reinvention of what became Ponce City Market when he worked at Atlanta-based Jamestown — told the Post in June 2020 he envisions three to four new buildings, the adaptive reuse of the prominent curved building on the site (seen in the above rendering) and the use of “as much of the historic fabric on the site as possible.”
Demo slated to accommodate townhome project on Jefferson Street
Three demolition permits have been issued related to a 25-unit rowhouse project set for North Nashville’s Buena Vista district.
The building will have a main address of 1020 Jefferson St.
The permits offer a collective value of $21,000, with Nashville-based Lane Building Group listed on the documents.
The owner of the property — the other addresses for which are 1024, 1028 and 1030 Jefferson St. — is an LLC affiliated with Fargo-based manufacturing company Gremada Industries. That entity, which paid $3.6 million for the property, has enlisted Nashville-based Split Rock Development to oversee the redevelopment of the site.
Ryan Talbert, Split Rock founder, told the Post in late 2020 the units will range in size from 1,800 to 2,200 square feet with the residences fronting Jefferson to offer downtown views. The residences will be prices from between $650,000 and $750,000.
Nashville-based Tarl LaRocco is handling some of the design work, Talbert added.
The project was to have begun by 2020’s end.
