Peg Leg Porker owner Carey Bringle is planning a whiskey distillery and tasting room in South Nashville, according to a permit filed with Metro Codes.
The Nashville pitmaster, known for his Gulch barbecue restaurant and Bringle’s Smoking Oasis in The Nations, is seeking the facility at 2700 Eugenia Ave. Bringle operates Peg Leg Porker Food Products (for sauces, spices, seasonings, etc.) in the warehouse on the site, which is owned by a family trust with which he seemingly is not a member.
