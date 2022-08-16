An accessible housing project is being eyed for a North Nashville site sandwiched by The Nations and the Tennessee State University campus.
Nashville-based nonprofit Woodbine Community Organization plans to undertake the project at 701 40th Ave. N. WCO owns the 0.80-acre site, having paid $1,225,000 for it in February.
According to a Metro permit application, the future apartment building will offer three floors and 38 residential units. It will sit in the Tomorrow's Hope neighborhood two blocks north of Interstate 40 and near L&L Marketplace and Five Points Pizza. Boyd Park is sited one block to the northeast of the parcel to be developed, which offers not building.
Brentwood-based Wamble & Associates is handling land-planning and civil engineering duties.
Tony Woodham, WCO executive director, could not be reached for comment.
The WCO website notes the nonprofit serves low-income residents. The entity’s multi-family developments are located in both Tennessee and in neighboring states, with a collective total of 3,500 affordable residential units.
WCO and Elmington Capital Group teamed to develop a Hermitage site with the 267-unit accessible housing project Hermitage Flats (read here). The Post reported in 2017 that rents at the suburban housing complex were expected to be about 80 cents per foot. In contrast, many of Nashville’s apartment buildings that opened in urban settings during that time offered units that commanded a minimum of $2.50 per foot.
