Pinnacle Financial Partners has hired Karen Celsor and Trina Woodard as financial advisors for its recently opened Gallatin office.
Both join the firm from Reliant Bank as the Gallatin office leader.
Celso has 35 years of financial services experience. She most recently served as the branch manager for Reliant Bank in Gallatin and held similar roles at Sumner Bank & Trust and Fifth Third in Gallatin. Celsor attended Volunteer State Community College and has served on the board of Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County and was treasurer for the local chapter of the American Cancer Society.
Woodard brings 26 years of experience to her role. Woodard’s prior experience at Reliant Bank in Gallatin included roles as business development officer for Sumner and Davidson counties and as the branch manager for its first location in Gallatin when it was known as Commerce Union Bank. She also served as a personal banker for Cumberland Bank and branch manager for AmSouth Bank. Woodard is a member and past board member of the Gallatin Chamber of Commerce and serves on the boards of Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County and Gallatin Childcare.
“Pinnacle’s office in Gallatin has been open for four months, and we’re excited to build our team as we grow our local presence and serve more and more clients,” Chris Rippy, Pinnacle area manager in Sumner County, said in a release. “Karen and Trina are precisely the type of experienced professionals that Pinnacle seeks to bring on board. They are focused on delivering the personal service that our clients deserve, and we are thrilled to welcome both to our team.”
Factor names Lepofsky as CEO
Nashville-based risk management software services company Factor Inc. has named Dr. Mark Lepofsky its chief executive officer.
Relatedly, Emily Goodenough, Factor (stylized as “FACTOR”) vice president and corporate secretary, has assumed the new executive position of chief people officer.
Lepofsky brings more than 36 years of experience in corporate operations, project and program management, and risk management to his role. He joined Factor in 2009 as vice president and has served as chief operating officer since 2014. Prior positions included managing Battelle’s transportation analysis and risk assessment group.
Lepofsky holds a PhD degree in civil engineering from Vanderbilt University and M.S. and B.S. degrees in civil engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
John Minor, Factor’s outgoing CEO, will remain on the company’s board of directors.
“The Team at FACTOR is stronger than ever, so I have decided to step away from the day-to-day responsibilities to focus on special projects and personal interests,” Minor said in the release. “As our COO, Dr. Lepofsky and I have worked together closely for many years, and he is the natural choice to serve as the company’s new CEO. Dr. Lepofsky’s extensive experience and knowledge of the industries we serve will benefit our employees, partners, and clients.”
Goodenough, who brings more than 29 years of corporate experience, holds M.S. and B.E. degrees in civil/transportation engineering from Vanderbilt University.
In addition, Elliot Rosen has been appointed to the company’s board of directors. Previously, he grew BayFirst Solutions, a company he cofounded, to $45 million in annual revenue, and was a partner at Booz Allen Hamilton.
Records Nashville adds two
Records Nashville has added Chele Fassig as promotion manager and Laurel Kittleson-Cobb as A&R consultant, musicrow.com reports.
Fassig, who will report to co-heads of promotion Jamice Jennings and Andy Elliott, brings more than 28 years of experience in the radio industry.
Kittleson-Cobb recently launched artist consulting company Rainier Entertainment and previously worked at Big Machine Label Group, Show Dog-Universal Records and Elevation Music Publishing.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
