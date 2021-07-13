Nashville-based health care real estate development and project management firm Oman-Gibson is opening an office in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The office will be led by Dallas-based real estate veterans Matt Mattox and Zee Jennings, who have experience in the development and acquisition of ambulatory surgery centers, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, according to a press release.
Maddox will serve as senior managing director and Jennings will be managing director.
The office space puts Oman-Gibson in closer proximity to some of its recent developments, including a 12,000-square-foot freestanding ambulatory surgery center in Corpus Christi and a development in Houston set to break ground later this year.
The company currently manages more than 350 assets across 35 states, according to its website, and has more than 259,000 square feet of medical real estate under development in Nashville.
“For more than 30 years, OGA has experienced impressive growth through the acquisition and development of hundreds of medical real estate properties in 35 states. And our strategic vision is to become one of the preeminent health care real estate companies in the country,” Bond Oman, OGA CEO, said in the release.
“The health care real estate market in Sunbelt states such as Texas has tremendous potential and the overall stability, and growing demand for health care services throughout the region is indisputable," he added. "The decision to open a second office in an area that provides tremendous health care real estate opportunities is the smart, logical next step for our organization.”
