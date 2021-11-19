The Columbus, Ohio-based developer of boutique hotel The Joseph is weighing its options for nearby SoBro property it owns.
The Pizzuti Companies will soon demolish a one-story nondescript building at 533-535 Fourth Ave. S. Pizzuti acquired the site and an adjacent parcel (531 Fourth Ave. S.) in May 2019 for $3.2 million. The two properties offer a collective 0.34 acres and sit near other parcels seeing activity (read here and here).
Pizzuti bought the small building to serve as a sales center for the 21-story, 297-room The Joseph, which opened in August 2019 at 401 Korean Veterans Blvd. at the intersection with Fourth Avenue South.
Joel Pizzuti, president and chief operating officer, told the Post the company feels strongly about the positive future prospects of SoBro.
“We believe that long-term, this is an excellent site for a development,” he said, adding that the property is located on an intersection (with Lea Avenue) and on what some consider one of SoBro’s three most prominent north-south streets (Fourth Avenue).
Pizzuti said that once demolition is completed, the parcels will serve as a parking lot in the short term.
As to a long-range plan, Pizzuti said the company will weigh its options. The company has undertaken multiple projects — including hotel, industrial, office, residential, retail and mixed-use — primarily in Columbus, but also in Phoenix, Chicago, Central Florida and Cincinnati.
“We’re developers and not typically land speculators,” he said. “Our preference when we buy is to develop it ourselves.”
The Pizzuti Companies also operates offices in Chicago and Nashville.
