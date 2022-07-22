A Rutledge Hill building planned for boutique hotel Lord & Liberty is now being eyed by an Ohio craft beer and coffee company for a brewery and café.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency, Cleveland-based Saucy Brew Works is seeking a restaurant, café and brew pub at the Victorian masonry building once home to the James Geddes Engine Co. No. 6 fire hall, which offers an address of is 627 Second Ave. S.
GBX Group LLC owns the property via a related entity and will go before the MDHA Design Review Committee on Aug. 2 to seek approval for the concept plan. According to its website, GBX — which also owns the downtown property last home to since-closed Hermitage Cafe — specializes in preserving historic buildings.
The document submitted to MDHA shows a courtyard will be positioned to the right of the former fire hall (and on the site on which the hotel tower was to have risen).
Phil Winton, GBX vice president of strategic messaging, said the company has teamed with Saucy in the past.
"GBX and Saucy Brew Works have a strong working relationship, which was announced in May 2021 related to our Charlotte location," Winton said. "We look forward to sharing our plan with the MDHA Design Review Committee."
Saucy Brew Works — which was founded in 2017 and also offers outposts in Detroit, Columbus, Sandusky (Ohio) and Pinecrest (Ohio) — will brew the beer on the site. It seemingly brews only in the original Cleveland locale.
Maison Architecture + Design will create the space, according to the document.
Saucy will join Atlanta’s Monday Night Brewing, which operates a taproom in Germantown, as an out-of-town craft beer business with a Nashville presence. Also on tap for the city are Good People (Birmingham), Hi-Wire (Asheville) and Braxton (Cincinnati).
The effort to get Saucy Brew Works operational ends the plans for hotel Lord & Liberty (read here). L&L Nashville LLC, partly comprising wife and husband Natasha Drisdelle and Timothy Drisdelle, acquired the downtown property in May 2019 for about $2.62 million, according to Metro records. That LLC quitclaim deeded the property to GBX in mid-2021.
As the Post reported in June 2020, the development team released images showing a nine-story structure to rise next to former fire hall building. The handsome structure opened in 1895 and was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. In 1980, the building was awarded the Metro Historical Commission's Preservation Award.
Of note, Lord & Liberty Hotel Henrie House operates in a historic building located at 28 Middleton St., about one block from the Second Avenue site slated for Saucy. GBX owns that property too, Metro records show, and the Drisdelles serve as co-founders of the local Lord & Liberty business.
The ex-fire station building on Second Avenue sits next to the Litterer Building, a historic masonry building that once accommodated Vanderbilt University. Washington, D.C.-based Blyth-Templeton Academy operates a co-ed college preparatory school at the building, with an address of 631 Second Ave. S. and across from Metro’s Fulton Complex.
Winton said GBX is not ready to announced its plans for the property last home to the Hermitage Café, which closed in October 2021 (read here).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In