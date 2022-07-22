A Rutledge Hill building planned for boutique hotel Lord & Liberty is now being eyed by an Ohio craft beer and coffee company for a brewery and café.

According to a document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency, Cleveland-based Saucy Brew Works is seeking a restaurant, café and brew pub at the Victorian masonry building once home to the James Geddes Engine Co. No. 6 fire hall, which offers an address of is 627 Second Ave. S.

