Nashville-based Ryman Hospitality Properties has announced it will close on the $260 million purchase of Austin’s Block 21 by June 1.
The mixed-use complex, located in the Texas capital’s downtown, includes the home of Austin City Limits.
RHP will acquire Block 21 from Stratus Properties, with the facility including entertainment, lodging, office and retail space.
RHP executives in May 2020 decided to not move forward on what would have then been a $275 million purchase of Block 21 before reversing course and announcing in October 2021 the deal would move forward.
Work on Block 21 was completed in 2010, with the complex consuming an entire city block. The property is home to the 2,750-seat Moody Theater (the site of ACL Live), in addition to a 251-room W hotel and 53,000 square feet of commercial office space.
RHP’s properties include the Ryman Auditorium, Grand Ole Opry, Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center and several other resorts around the country.
Ryman shares (Ticker: RHP) ended Tuesday’s regular session at $97.15, up 4.62 percent. The stock started the year at about $92.61 per share.
Affordable Housing Resources lands federal certification
Affordable Housing Resources Inc. has announced it has received the instrumentality of government (IOG) certification from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
According to a release, the designation will allow AHR to provide down payment loans up to 100 percent loan to value for first-time homebuyers.
Receiving the IOG certification will allow borrowers using an FHA mortgage to get 100 percent of the funding they need to close loans. As such, they no longer have to pay 3 percent out of pocket.
“This certification expands AHR’s ability to provide down payment loans with FHA mortgages that make buying a home more accessible to low-to-moderate-income families,” Eddie Latimer, AHR president and CEO, said in the release. “Many who work in Nashville can’t afford to live in Nashville, let alone buy a house. Being certified as an IOG allows AHR to fully meet the needs of people looking for assistance to buy their first home and allows first-time homebuyers to forgo saving for decades for a down payment.”
AHR is one of a handful of state organizations with IOG certification.
Dollar General now with presence in 47 states after Idaho store opening
Dollar General has announced the opening of its first store in the state of Idaho.
According to a release, the Goodlettsville company now has a presence in 47 states. DG has no presence only in Alaska, Hawaii and Montana.
The new store offers an address of 30601 N. Old Highway 95 in Athol, Idaho.
Jeff Owen, Dollar General chief operating officer, said nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries located within a 15-mile radius of the new store can apply for adult, family, summer and youth literacy grant programs through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
Since its founding in 1993, the DGLF has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14.8 million individuals related to literacy or continued education.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.