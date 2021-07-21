A ceremonial groundbreaking has been held for major upgrades to John C. Tune Airport in West Nashville, with the initial development phase to cost approximately $34.5 million and tentatively expected to be completed by late summer 2022.
According to a release, the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Board of Commissioners and BNA officials are calling the project “Tune Taking Off.” In late 2020, the board approved a redevelopment plan that will include expansion, upgrades and facilities to replace those destroyed during the March 2020 tornado and to enhance the airport’s “long-term viability.”
The airport, celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, sustained an estimated $93 million in infrastructure damage alone during the storm. It reopened 19 days later.
JWN serves the needs of corporate and private aircraft and is the busiest general aviation airport in the state. The 373-acre airport logged more than 86,500 aircraft operations in 2019.
“The Board of Commissioners is committed to enhancing our aviation community and facilitating the area’s economic growth with this dynamic plan to expand, modernize and upgrade John C. Tune Airport,” Amanda Farnsworth, MNAA vice chair, said in the release. “Today’s 35th anniversary of JWN is the perfect opportunity to launch this exciting initiative.”
Aeroplex Group Partners and MNAA staff developed the plan during an eight-month planning process with input from a survey of Tune Airport stakeholders. Based in Long Beach, California, Aeroplex provides aviation consulting and management services.
In addition to the redevelopment plan, work (planned before the tornado) is nearing completion on a new air traffic control tower, which will enhance safety and operational efficiency at JWN. The nearly 99-foot tower will carry a price tag of about $10.1 million, with construction scheduled for early September.
“John C. Tune Airport has played a vital role in Nashville’s aviation community for the past 35 years,” MNAA President and CEO Doug Kreulen said in the release. “Now, with the launch of this ambitious redevelopment plan … we are taking the airport to the next level and building a general aviation center that will rank with the best in the Southeast.”
Located in West Davidson County at 110 Tune Airport Drive off Briley Parkway in the Cockrill Bend area, JWN opened in 1986 and last underwent major upgrades in April 2015.
According to a recent study, in 2019 alone, JWN generated more than $1.4 million in state and local taxes, supported more than 350 jobs in the region and produced a collective approximately $21.1 million of wages and salaries.
TN HIMSS welcomes new president-elect, board members
The Tennessee chapter of HIMSS has welcomed president-elect Brad Morrow, senior vice president of 3D Technology Group and seven board members.
New board members include:
• Board Member at Large, VP of Membership, Merrill Bohren, Senior Managing Director at Ankura
• Board Member at Large, Barbara Casey, CEO at Nectar
• Board Member at Large, VP of Diversity and Inclusion, Josh Scales, CEO at Uniti Health
• Board Member at Large, Brian Shake, Enterprise Account Executive at Anaplan
• Board Member at Large, Rob Whitley, Senior Director, Pivot Point Consulting
• Board Member at Large, Dave Vulcano, VP of Research Compliance and Integrity at HCA
• Board Member at Large, Shelley Thomas J.D., Partner at Bass Berry & Sims
“Our chapter continues to lead through our thought leadership, programs and our award-winning HIT Accelerator program,” Tod Fetherling, founder and president of TN HIMSS, said in the release. “I am extremely proud of how resilient our leadership team, board members, ambassadors, volunteers and members have been over the past year.”
Novatech buys Denver company
Nashville-based managed IT and print-services company Novatech has acquired Pahoda Image Products, a Xerox dealer based in Denver, for an undisclosed sum, Nashville Business Journal reports.
The deal is Novatech’s fourth acquisition in three years, with the company having most recently purchased South Carolina-based United Laser in December, according to NBJ.
Pahoda will operate as a standalone company of and maintain its name and branding.
Virgin Hotels Nashville hosts art exhibit
New York City media company VaultWorks will offer its traveling exhibition at Virgin Hotels Nashville July 20-27.
According to a release, the exhibition features pieces regarding David Bowie, Grace Jones, Amy Winehouse, Daft Punk, A$AP Rocky, DMX and Jay-Z, among other celebrities. Many of the photographs — outtakes and never-before-seen shots — date to the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s, often capturing the artists in their formative years.
VaultWorks is offering the exhibit to support Give A Note Foundation. Virgin Hotel Commons Club, in which the art is housed, is located at 1 Music Square W. in Midtown.
