About two months after announcing a deal to eventually move their downtown headquarters to a future 34-story tower at Nashville Yards, Pinnacle Financial Partners executives have now announced the company will be a “founding partner” in the unfolding mixed-use development.
According to a release, Pinnacle — as part of a multi-year agreement brokered by AEG Global Partnerships and Southwest Value Partners — will serve as the development’s “exclusive banking partner.” Specifically, Pinnacle will receive large-scale branding presence and sponsorship at Nashville Yards development, including year-round, brand-tailored LED signage on all screens within development.
Additionally, Pinnacle will have the opportunity to host business-to-business events at the Nashville Yards entertainment district.
Of note, Pinnacle will have no equity in the development.
“Nashville Yards is poised to strengthen the central business district and give it a strong dose of Music City spirit with integrated music, live entertainment and plenty of hospitality,” Terry Turner, Pinnacle president and CEO, said in the release. “It will represent downtown Nashville at its best for residents and visitors alike.”
Cary Mack, managing partner of SWVP (the developer and owner of Nashville Yards), said the partnership “will foster new opportunities for Nashville Yards residents, tenants, and visitors.”
The as-yet-built skyscraper (pictured) to which Pinnacle will relocate would be the city's tallest, based on occupiable floors, if standing today. To be designed by Nashville-based Gresham Smith, it is expected to rise at least 575 feet. Downtown residential tower 505, for comparison, stands about 530 feet.
The largest bank headquartered in Nashville, Pinnacle has been the anchor tenant at The Pinnacle at Symphony Place tower on Third Avenue South in SoBro since 2010. That 29-story tower — no word yet as to what it might be called once its largest tenant relocates — is owned by Highwoods Properties. Its 520,000 square feet of space also are home to several law firms, including Bass Berry & Sims and Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison, as well as accounting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Pinnacle will have its name atop the tower and also will open a 10,000-square-foot retail branch on the Nashville Yards campus, install several ATMs and set up its first all-digital offices in the two nearby towers that will house Amazon’s 5,000-person logistics operations center.
St. Cecilia Academy to add seventh and eighth grades
Officials with St. Cecilia Academy have announced the private all-girls Catholic high school will add a seventh and eighth grade program beginning 2022-2023.
As part of the change, sister school Overbrook School will focus on a Catholic co-ed preschool through sixth grade program, according to a release. To date, OS has educated boys and girls through grade eight.
The Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia own and operated SCA and OS, which are located at 4210 Harding Pike and share a campus with Aquinas College.
“This change provides the opportunity for deeper academic and spiritual formation rooted in the Dominican tradition,” Sister Anna Laura, principal of St. Cecilia Academy, said in the release. “We are excited to welcome seventh and eighth grade girls into our family and tailor programs to every girl’s gifts and talents starting in junior high.”
Sister Marie Blanchette serves as principal at Overbrook School.
St. Cecilia Academy is the oldest continually operating private all-girls Catholic school in Nashville.
Covenant Capital Group finalizes $600M fund
Nashville-based real estate investment company Covenant Capital Group, has announced it has closed on a $600 million fund, the largest fund in the firm’s 20-year history.
Covenant began raising Fund X in 2020 and significantly surpassed the fund’s target of $400 million, according to a release. Fund X capital commitments exceeded those in Covenant’s prior fund, Covenant Apartment Fund IX, L.P by over 50 percent. Covenant closed Fund IX in 2018 with $395 million of committed capital.
The fund received commitments from more than 300 limited partners, with more than 93 percent of the investors having committed to previous funds.
Fund X plans to invest more than $1.7 billion, including debt, into approximately 40 to 50 assets over the next three years. To date, Fund X has already closed on 13 transactions, with over $600 million in total capitalization.
“We are excited to close on our largest fund yet with Fund X,” Govan White, Covenant managing partner and co-founder, said in the release. “The fact that we were able to raise our largest fund during a global pandemic speaks to the confidence our limited partners have in Covenant’s ability to consistently outperform others in our field.”
Since 2001, Covenant has raised more than $2 billion of capital to invest in apartment communities.
“Our value creation efforts have allowed us to acquire and reposition over 225 apartment communities since 2001 with an aggregate value of more than $4.1 billion,” White added.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
