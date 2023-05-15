A 12South commercial building previously planned for Brooklyn-based pizza restaurant Roberta’s is under contract to be sold — with a different restaurant now on tap and Roberta’s still eyed for elsewhere in the city.
The owner of the property, with an address of 2405 12th Ave. S., is a Woodbury, N.Y.-based LLC that is affiliated with Roberta’s. The LLC paid $2.8 million for the property in July 2021.
A Metro permit, valued at $1.17 million, has been filed referencing a restaurant, with Nashville’s Pfeffer Torode Architecture handling design. Impetus Builders, also a local company, is the general contractor.
A source said the property is under contract to be sold and that the future restaurant will not be a Roberta’s (read more here), officials with which could not be reached for comment.
In addition to its main location in the Bushwick district of Brooklyn, Roberta’s operates a location in the Los Angeles area and in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg district. Its Chicago location has ceased operations. The company operates a location out of East Nashville's Urban Cowboy Public House.
Rob Lowe (executive managing director a partner with the Nashville office of Dallas-based Stream Realty Partners) and Elliott Kyle (a broker with the local office of Philadelphia-based The McDevitt Company) are representing the LLC in the future sale of the property.
Kyle declined to comment on the looming 12South transaction (including the prospective buyer) but said the Roberta’s owners are still planning a Nashville location.
