A 12South commercial building previously planned for Brooklyn-based pizza restaurant Roberta’s is under contract to be sold — with a different restaurant now on tap and Roberta’s still eyed for elsewhere in the city.

The owner of the property, with an address of 2405 12th Ave. S., is a Woodbury, N.Y.-based LLC that is affiliated with Roberta’s. The LLC paid $2.8 million for the property in July 2021.

2405

2405 12th Ave. S.

Tags

My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.