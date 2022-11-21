8AM Golf — a multi-faceted golf ventures and whose Nicklaus Companies has designed hundreds of courses — has tapped a recently acquired North Davidson County property for the first course it will fully own.
Hoyt McGarity, 8AM Golf president, told the Post that the New York-based company plans to see construction of the 18-hole championship-caliber course start in early 2023. Chattanooga-based King Collins will design the facility, which will target both a Nashville and national membership base.
“We love the energy of Nashville and were fortunate to find a strong property,” McGarity said. “The city felt right.”
As the Post reported Friday, 8AM Golf (via an LLC) paid $22.5 million for the 362-acre tract of raw land, located in Whites Creek at 3666 Knight Drive (read here).
8AM Golf’s Nicklaus Companies has designed about 440 courses; however, 8AM owns none of those courses fully. McGarity said Nicklaus Companies will provide consulting services to King Collins, which is known locally for its Sweetens Cove Golf Club in Marion County. The course has been featured in The New York Times and ranked the United States’ 49th-best “modern golf course” and No. 21 “Best Course You Can Play” by Golfweek magazine.
McGarity said membership sales are expected to begin at about the same time course construction starts. Membership fees are not finalized and the cost to undertake the project is not being disclosed, he added.
8AM Golf is the holding company for multiple golf-related businesses owned by billionaire entrepreneur, banker and philanthropist Howard Milstein. One of those companies is T-Squared Social, a pub concept owned by Justin Timberlake (an 8AM golf partner) and Tiger Woods and offering music, table tennis, darts and simulators for golf and baseball. The first T-Squared will open in New York City near Grand Central Terminal in early 2023.
Nicklaus Companies, recognized for its world-class golf course design and affiliation with legendary ex-golfer Jack Nicklaus, designed the courses for Richland and Cheekwood golf clubs.
8AM Golf is also the parent company of Golf magazine and holds the distribution rights to Miura clubs (irons and wedges) outside Japan. Its Club Conex designs and manufactures adjustable golf club adapter systems.
“We’ve been working on this since we saw the property on Memorial Day 2020,” McGarity said of the course planned for Nashville. “We hope to do other projects in the city.”
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.