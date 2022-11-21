8AM Golf — a multi-faceted golf ventures and whose Nicklaus Companies has designed hundreds of courses — has tapped a recently acquired North Davidson County property for the first course it will fully own.

Hoyt McGarity, 8AM Golf president, told the Post that the New York-based company plans to see construction of the 18-hole championship-caliber course start in early 2023. Chattanooga-based King Collins will design the facility, which will target both a Nashville and national membership base.

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.