New York-based development company SomeraRoad has paid $38 million for a Gulch property located at the Eighth Avenue and Division Street intersection — the fourth such high-profile transaction in the area within the past few days.
Long recognized as the former location of restaurant and wine bar Flyte, the four-parcel 1.9-acre property offers two buildings and a main address of 714 Eighth Ave. S.
An LLC affiliated with Nashville-based Southeast Venture was the seller. The LLC paid $5.55 million for the property in two separate 2014 transactions, according to Metro records. The other addresses are 700-706-710 Division St.
The deal is the equivalent of $20 million an acre.
The site sits adjacent to the SomeraRoad property on which is unfolding Paseo Gulch South (read more here) and within an urban node in which The Gulch and Pie Town overlap. It is considered a crossroads, of sorts, as the intersection helps connects those two districts and SoBro.
Of note, and with the purchase, SomeraRoad now owns all properties bordered by Eighth Avenue on the west, CSX railroad tracks on the north, Seventh Avenue on the east and Division Street on the south.
“To further build upon [the Paseo South Gulch vision], we have acquired additional property to widen the project’s scope in exciting new ways,” Jonathon Reeser, SomeraRoad director of acquisitions, said in a statement. “We are working with a Nashville-based team of innovators, creators, designers and community leaders and we look forward to sharing more as our final plans develop.”
Reeser said the company, which also operates an office locally in Wedgewood-Houston, is not ready to offer details, timelines and images of the future development planned for the just-purchased property. Seemingly, no redevelopment looms.
Neither SomeraRoad nor the selling LLC had broker representation.
The transaction follows three other Gulch deals of note, with those ranging in per-acre purchase price from $16.66 million to $24.78 million (read here, here and here). The collective value of the trio of deals is $70.75 million.
Flyte, which closed in 2019, served as a culinary trailblazer of sorts for the general area when it opened in 2006. In addition to Flyte, the buildings once were home to architecture firm Studio Eight Design and Alfred Williams & Co., a high-end modernist office furniture business. One of the two buildings accommodates hearing aids business Eargo.
