New York-based commercial real estate firm SomeraRoad has announced the hiring of Martin Stroble as vice president of construction and Taylor Ott as vice president of development.
According to a release, both Stroble and Ott are senior-level officials with New York development firms and will relocate to Nashville. The announcement follows SomeraRoad having recently announced that Andrew Donchez, director of development, and Andrew Marchetti, VP of acquisitions and development, have relocated to Nashville (read more here).
Stroble brings more than 10 years of high-rise engineering and construction experience to SomeraRoad. He will initially be focused on the firm’s undertaking of mixed-use project Paseo South Gulch.
Previously, Stroble was a project executive at Toll Brothers City Living, leading teams in the design and execution of urban high-rise residential and mixed-use buildings. The projects on which he worked offered cumulative construction costs exceeding $1 billion.
Prior to joining Toll Brothers, Stroble was a professional engineer and project manager for Severud Associates in New York City. He holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in civil engineering from Mississippi State University. He is currently completing his M.B.A. degree from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina.
Ott brings more than a decade's worth of development, construction, architectural and project management experience to SomeraRoad and will serve as development manager for all Nashville projects, as well as regional endeavors in Kansas City and Indianapolis, among others.
Prior to joining SomeraRoad, Ott worked at Vornado Realty Trust as a senior development associate helping with the redevelopment of the Penn District in New York City. Before Vornado, he acted as assistant construction manager for Boston Properties in Washington, D.C.
Ott graduated from the University of Virginia with a degree in architectural design and went on to receive an M.B.A. degree from Columbia University’s Columbia Business School in New York.
“With the addition of Taylor and Martin, we are further reinforcing our commitment to Nashville and deepening our bench of world-class talent,” Ian Ross, SomeraRoad founder and principal, said in the release. “As our ground-up development projects in The Gulch, in Wedgewood-Houston and across the greater Southeast region continue to ramp up, it is essential to add strategic human capital to our Nashville team. We’re excited to have both Martin and Taylor on board and elated about what they signal for the future growth of SomeraRoad, and particularly its growth in Nashville.”
Since its founding in 2016, SomeraRoad has executed more than $2 billion in transactions across more than 50 markets.
