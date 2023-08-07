Home
Eric England

The Nashville area recorded 3,001 home closings in July — a 13 percent decrease from the 3,459 figure of the same month in 2022 — along with further median price drops.

In June, for comparison, the Nashville area saw a 17 percent decrease in year-over-year home sales, as interest rates on many 30-year fixed-rate mortgages remain above 7 percent. Similarly, May experienced a 13 percent decrease in year-over-year home sales.