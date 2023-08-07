The Nashville area recorded 3,001 home closings in July — a 13 percent decrease from the 3,459 figure of the same month in 2022 — along with further median price drops.
In June, for comparison, the Nashville area saw a 17 percent decrease in year-over-year home sales, as interest rates on many 30-year fixed-rate mortgages remain above 7 percent. Similarly, May experienced a 13 percent decrease in year-over-year home sales.
According to data compiled by Greater Nashville Realtors, there were 2,693 sales pending at the end of July, compared to 2,682 pending sales at this time last year. In July 2019, before the pandemic, there were 3,483 sales pending.
The $478,945 median price for a single-family home in July dropped year-over-year (with such dips having been seen in some previous recent months also). For a condominium, the median price was $350,110. The figures compare with the July 2022 median residential and condominium prices of $490,000 and $347,745, respectively.
The median price for a single-family home in June was $474,900. For a condominium, the median price was $330,000.
The average number of days on the market for a single-family home in July was 41, as homes continue sell more quickly than was the case this time last year. This compares to the June figure of 41, a May mark of 48, an April number of 53 and a March mark of 54. Prior to mid-2022, the monthly days-on-the-market numbers consistently had been in the high 20s.
Inventory at the end of July was 9,892, up 10 percent from the 8,957 active listings reported in July 2022. In June 2019, when homes sold more quickly (than is currently the case) after being placed on the market, inventory was 11,550. GNR reports there was 3.5 months of available inventory at July’s end.
“Condo sales continue to be an attractive path to homeownership for buyers, with both sales and median sales price exceeding last year’s historically high numbers,” Brad Copeland, Greater Nashville Realtors president, said in the release. “The days on market and 3.5 months of available inventory declining shows signs of a strong seller’s market. This is evident in certain pockets of the region still experiencing multiple offers.
“Inventory of existing homes is still a major factor with sellers hesitant to let go of sub-4 percent mortgage rates,” Copeland added. “Despite this, the slight uptick of multi-family sales points to both the ongoing increase in multi-generational buyers as well as investor confidence in the greater Nashville market.”
The GNR data was collected from Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.