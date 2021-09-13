Franklin-based Bristol Development Group has landed a major permit related to it's the Link residential project in East Nashville’s Cleveland Park.
The permit is valued at almost $8.3 million and will allow for construction of the shell of a building to offer 95 apartment units.
With a future main address of 51 Lucile St., The Link (pictured) will involve a five-floor building facing Dickerson Road and the aforementioned four-level building, which will address Elmhurst Avenue and Lucile. No retail will be included, with the two buildings to offer a collective 221 residences.
Smith Gee Studio is the architect, Highland Building Group will serve as general contractor and Catalyst Design Group is the civil engineer. All three are Nashville based.
A mid-2023 completion is eyed, with the first units likely to be available earlier that year.
Read more here.
Veteran local real estate investor pays $1.7M for Nations property
Long-time Nashville-based real estate investor Rusty Dunn has paid $1.7 million for a commercial building located in The Nations and once owned by Chevron Oil Co.
The address of the property is 600 46th Ave. N.
Margaret Shrewsbury was the seller, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. A member of the Shrewsbury family paid $105,000 for the property in 1986, Metro records note. The building is located about three blocks from the site of Fat Bottom Brewing Co. and faces Interstate 40.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
The building seemingly is home to Solar Insulation Window Films, a window tinting business. Chevron Oil acquired the property in 1971 for an uncertain sum and operated a gas station from it.
In May, Dunn paid $4.1 million for a RiverGate-area property once home to a Bob Williams Lincoln Mercury dealership (read here).
Dunn, who operated Earl Dunn Pontiac-Buick-GMC Truck for 35 years in the RiverGate area, in 2019 sold a North Gulch property for $6.3 million and at which boutique hotel Edition is planned (read here).
