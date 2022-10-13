Local Midtown

A foundation permit has been issued related to work now underway on Local Midtown, a mid-rise apartment building to unfold on what had been a seven-parcel site on Hayes Street.

St. Louis-based Subtext is undertaking the project, with the development company having paid $12.9 million for the property in July.

