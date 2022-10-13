A foundation permit has been issued related to work now underway on Local Midtown, a mid-rise apartment building to unfold on what had been a seven-parcel site on Hayes Street.
St. Louis-based Subtext is undertaking the project, with the development company having paid $12.9 million for the property in July.
The 1.04-acre property offers an address of 1904 Hayes St.
The permit is valued at $3.63 million.
Arkansas-based Simmons Bank has provided a construction loan of about $78 million related to the project.
Local (stylized as “LOCAL”) Midtown is slated to rise 15 floors (the Post previously reported 14) and offer 307 (previously 286) apartment units, with nine floors of residential on top of a five-floor, 310-space parking garage. Previous documents noted the structure will offer 192 one-bedroom units, 74 two-bedroom residences, 30 three-bedroom units and a 10,000-square-foot leasing office.
Marketing materials note Subtext plans for the building to offer a private café, rooftop lounge, pool and fitness center.
Atlanta-based Dynamik Design is the architect. That company designed Alta Foundry, work on which is underway in North Nashville near Midtown. St. Louis-based Brinkmann Constructors is the general contractor.
Brinkmann and Subtext recently completed Local Boise, a seven-story multifamily building in the downtown of Idaho’s largest city. The Local Midtown project marks the initial foray in Nashville for both firms.
Subtext specializes in residential buildings targeting college students. Formerly called Collegiate Development Group, the company offers a portfolio showing mainly buildings of between four and eight floors, according to its website. Subtext has undertaken work in Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee (in Knoxville).
Located across Hayes Street from Mexican restaurant Las Palmas and The Hayes Street Hotel, the properties offer multiple one-story brick buildings.
MPC to vote on East Nashville mixed-used project proposal
Details are emerging related to the mixed-used development Nashville-based Southern Land Company is planning at the East Nashville property last home to Lincoln College of Technology.
The information comes as the Metro Planning Commission will vote Thursday on an amendment to the East Nashville Community Plan that dictates uses on the site.
Southern Land — which has undertaken projects in Denver and Philadelphia, in addition to Nashville — is proposing residential, retail, restaurant and office space for the property, the main address of the property is 1524 Gallatin Ave.
According to a Metro Water Department permit, the proposal includes 150 single-family units and an undisclosed number of multi-family buildings with a collective 505 one-bedroom residences, 172 two-bedroom units and 38 three-bedroom residences. The future development also will offer 175,000 square feet of office space, 62,500 square feet of restaurant and retail space.
SLC drew headlines in 2014 when it sold its Elliston 23 mixed-use building near Vanderbilt University for $95.1 million. That deal (read more about the building here) set a then per-unit local record of about $287,000.
SLC also developed the Green Hills site home to its mixed-use tower Vertis Green Hills, from which the company operates its headquarters office (read here).
As the Post previously reported, Nashville-based Barge Cauthen & Associates is handling engineering duties.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Sean Parker's District 5.
Sources said the future project, if it materializes, will offer multiple buildings, with the tallest expected to be no more than nine floors.
As the Post reported in January, Lincoln Educational Services Corp. announced it has agreed to sell for $34.5 million its East Nashville campus. According to a release issued at the time, the sale of the roughly 15-acre Lincoln College of Technology property was expected to have closed by the end of the first quarter. The release did not identify the prospective buyer and the Post could not confirm SLC will pay $34.5 million.
Previously, Parsippany, New Jersey-based Lincoln operated Nashville Auto-Diesel College at the site, after having bought the bulk of the campus in 2003, Metro records show. A name change for the college was finalized in September 2012.
Metro records are unclear as to the dollar figure Lincoln paid for the property.
