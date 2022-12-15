A major permit has been issued related to mixed-use Westerly House, work for which is now fully underway at a Wedgewood-Houston site located about one block west of Corsair Distillery.

The future six-story building will offer 246 apartments (including some micro-units and some co-living apartments that feature three and four bedrooms/bathrooms), a structured parking garage with 273 spaces and about 3,300 square feet of retail. A mid-2024 completion is eyed.

Westerly.jpg

Westerly House
Westerly 2.jpg

Westerly House
5 City Blvd.png

5 City Blvd

