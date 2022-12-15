A major permit has been issued related to mixed-use Westerly House, work for which is now fully underway at a Wedgewood-Houston site located about one block west of Corsair Distillery.
The future six-story building will offer 246 apartments (including some micro-units and some co-living apartments that feature three and four bedrooms/bathrooms), a structured parking garage with 273 spaces and about 3,300 square feet of retail. A mid-2024 completion is eyed.
Local real estate investors and developers Nathan Hysmith (owner of HyVentures) and Beau Fowler (owner of Wedgewood Avenue), own the roughly 1.9 acres at 700 Hamilton Ave. and are undertaking the project.
The foundation permit is valued at about $22 million.
Westerly House will feature 10 units that are four-bedrooms/four-baths and about 1,400 square feet and 13 units that are three-bedrooms/three-baths that are approximately 1,200 square feet.
Via an LLC, Fowler and Hysmith, teaming with New York-based Atlas Real Estate Partners (Arvind Chary and Alex Foster), paid $4.5 million in 2019 for the parcel on which Westerly House is unfolding, a Metro document notes. The property is located with a federally designated opportunity zone.
Nashville-based EOA and Manuel Zeitlin Architects are handling design. Hardaway Construction will serve as general contractor. Boston-based Santander Bank has provided a loan of about $53.2 million.
The sites are located adjacent to David Lusk Gallery, Zeitgeist and MZA. Adjacent is an 11.6-acre, two-parcel property owned by Vanderbilt University and a four-parcel site eyed for a 37-unit townhome development Chicago-based Red Seal and nearing completion.
Relatedly, Wedgewood Avenue and HY Ventures are working with Atlas Real Estate Partners on Standard Assembly, a 310-unit mixed-used development located nearby at 715 Merritt Ave. That project is nearing completion.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17.
Chicago developer lands $125M loan for One City project
Chicago-based Convexity Properties has landed a $125 million construction loan from Goldman Sachs related to a mixed-use building to rise at One City, Nashville Business Journal reports.
As the Post reported in late September, the future 15-story building will offer about 360,000 square feet of office space, about 18,000 square feet of ground-level retail and restaurant space, and roughly 900 parking spaces that will service the users of multiple One City businesses.
The address of the future tower will be 5 City Blvd. at the intersection of City Avenue and City Boulevard. 5 City Blvd (see more images here) is expected to rise about 200 feet, making it one of Nashville’s tallest buildings located west of 31st Avenue and the tallest of the various buildings at the West Nashville site.
Convexity Properties paid $11.7 million for the 2.17-acre property in October 2021. The site is bordered by Charlotte Avenue on the north, City Avenue on the east, City Boulevard on the south and the site of future apartment building Haven at Charlotte on the west.
The Convexity website lists a fall 2024 completion.
The architect is Chicago-based Goettsch Partners, with the local office of JE Dunn to serve as general contractor.
Convexity is the real estate and development arm of DRW, which was founded in the late 1980s and also offers venture capital and crypto arms. DRW has real estate holdings in, among other cities, London, Montreal, New York, Singapore and Tel Aviv, according to its website. Notable projects include the 1.4-million-square-foot BMO Tower under construction in Chicago. The company also developed a Chicago site with the Viceroy Hotel and is underway with the 30-story 1900 Lawrence tower (700,000 square feet) in Denver.
Convexity has enlisted Frank Thomasson and Byran Fort, first vice presidents with the local office of CBRE, to market the office space.
The approximately 20-acre One City (stylized as “oneC1TY”) is seeing Phoenix-based Alliance Residential Co. underway (on about 1.6 acres) with seven-story residential building Broadstone One City.
In addition, New York-based real estate investment trust Safehold Inc. owns a site adjacent to One City and near Interstate 440 and on which it has enlisted Houston-based Guefen Development Partners to oversee the development of the 10-story apartment building Haven at Charlotte.
Atlanta company preps for project near Murfreesboro
Atlanta-based Stonemont Financial Group, a private real estate investment firm specializing in industrial development, acquisitions and net lease investments, has announced a first quarter 2023 groundbreaking for a two-building industrial development near Murfreesboro.
To be called Stonemont Commerce Park 840, the industrial park will sit on 157 acres at 4543 Sulphur Springs Road in Rutherford County, with direct access to Interstate 840, six miles from I-24 and near Nashville International Airport.
According to a release, the development will include a 1.17-million-square-foot facility with 40-foot clear heights, 280 auto parking stalls and 276 trailer stalls. It will also house a 273,000-square-foot facility to accommodate smaller tenants, with 36-foot clear heights, 200 auto parking stalls and 76 trailer stalls.
Nashville’s industrial market offered a vacancy rate of 2.5 percent during the third quarter, the 12th consecutive quarter with vacancy posted below 3 percent, the release notes.
Completion of Stonemont Commerce Park 840 is expected in early 2024. Project partners include general contractor Frampton Construction, brokerage firm Lee & Associates and civil engineer Site Engineering Consultants Inc.
“Stonemont Commerce Park 840 will be one of the few big-box buildings over a million square feet in size available in the submarket for larger users,” Stonemont Senior Vice President Dusten Estes said in the release. “We are appreciative of Rutherford County officials, who have expressed unwavering support to make this vision a reality for top-tier tenants that are ready to go to work and help spur the next wave of economic growth in Murfreesboro and Rutherford County.”
Stonemont has more than 2 million square feet in development completed or underway in the region, according to the release. Additional projects in the market include a 730,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for Vi-Jon in Smyrna; an 816,000-square-foot distribution facility for Dorman Products in Portland; and a 525,000-square-foot distribution facility for Electrolux in Springfield.