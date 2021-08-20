The owner of downtown's The Twelve Thirty Club at Fifth + Broadway has announced looming openings for two accompanying concepts.
In a release, Sam Fox, a 12-time James Beard Award Nominee and owner of Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts, will open Rooftop Bar on Sept. 9 and Supper Club on Sept. 28. Fox has financial backing in the ventures from Memphis-based entertainer and entrepreneur Justin Timberlake.
The release notes The Twelve Thirty Club plans to hire more than 160 people, with lead servers guaranteed $2,000 per week for the first eight weeks of employment to ensure they generate income during training. Hourly kitchen employees will make up to $25 per hour. Of note, The Twelve Thirty Club will pay for Level 1 sommelier certification for all employees hired for the opening.
Rooftop Bar will offer a weekend brunch and views of Broadway. The 400-seat Supper Club will offer dishes such as Wagyu Steak Tartare, Sweet Cream Cornbread with Pasilla Streusel, “Masters” Pimiento Cheese, Pressed Yellowtail & Avocado sushi with Yuzu Kosho, Crispy Garlic, Toasted Sesame and Chile Honey and a selection of east and west coast oysters on the half shell.
The Supper Club and Rooftop Bar will start accepting reservations soon, according to the release.
The Twelve Thirty Club — which Fox operates independently of Fox Restaurant Concepts — offers live music seven nights a week.
Fox Restaurant Concepts operates about 50 restaurants in 10 states and Washington. In Tennessee, the company owns Blanco, which recently opened at Fifth + Broadway, and North Italia in Green Hills.
Belmont café, BNA land Chick-fil-A
A Chick-fil-A is planned for Belmont University’s Curb Café.
The permit value is $1.2 million, with Franklin-based Ryzec Building Group to handle the job. The address is 1900 Belmont Blvd.
Somewhat relatedly, a Chick-fil-A is also planned for the Nashville International Airport. Nashville-based City Construction LLC is overseeing that job, with the permit valued at $750,000. That Chick-fil-A will replace a Popeyes location.
