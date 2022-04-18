Ground will break in May on a mixed-use project near Fairgrounds Nashville and to be called Emblem Park.
New York-based SomeraRoad will reinvent the property, which sits at 1414 Fourth Ave. S. near both Chestnut Hill and Wedgewood-Houston on the city’s south side. According to a release, Bridge Investment Group will be a joint venture partner, investing via its opportunity zone fund. Wintrust Bank has provided a $65 million loan.
The project is expected to be delivered in the second quarter 2024.
Via an LLC, SomeraRoad paid about $9.3 million for the property, which is home to a warehouse, in April 2019. At the time, the development company planned to convert the building to creative office and retail uses. The project was to have been called WeHo Crossing and would have comprised 60,000 square feet of office space and 12,500 square feet of retail and restaurant space. An early-2020 completion was being eyed at the time (read more here).
Now, Emblem Park will offer 346 apartment unites, a swimming pool, a lounge, a pedestrian courtyard, coworking space and a fitness center.
"Further, to maintain the authenticity, character and history of the neighborhood and to differentiate Emblem Park from others, we are converting a portion of the former Grooms Engine Warehouse via an adaptive reuse into 13,000 square feet of creative ground-floor retail space," SomeraRoad said in the release.
SomeraRoad has enlisted EOA Architects and Manuel Zeitlin Architects, both locally based, for design. The Nashville office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn is providing land planning and engineering services. Hawkins Partners, also locally based, will handle landscape architecture duties. Ojas Partners’ Elam Freeman will handle retail leasing, with Cushman & Wakefield’s Charlie Gibson to oversee office leasing.
The aformentioned Grooms Engine Warehouse previously occupied the now-empty building, which spans about 115,000 square feet and opened in 1950. The site sits within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17.
Relatedly, SomeraRoad is underway in Pie Town with an update to a site anchored by the Bill Voorhees Building and to be called Paseo South Gulch. The company also owns property in MetroCenter.
Progress continues related to future Donelson library
A summer groundbreaking on the future Nashville Public Library branch building to be part of a mixed-used development in Donelson.
The Nashville office of South Bend, Indiana-based development company Holladay Properties is undertaking the overall project. That effort involves adding a four-story, 74-unit apartment buildin (under construction) on the west side of the site and a three-story townhome development in the northeast corner and addressing Cliffdale Road. It will include 28 residences for rent.
On May 26, the Metro Planning Commission will hear a request from Hastings Architecture, which has designed the building for the city, for final site plan approval.
Of note, Holladay adaptively reused two existing retail buildings on the site, perhaps best known as the home of bowling facility Donelson Strike and Spare. About 20,000 square feet of office space was added to those buildings, with courtyards and green space included. The address is 2710 and 2720 Old Lebanon Road.
The centerpiece of the effort is an approximately 200,000 square-foot shopping center building, opened in 1961, that now includes retail and office.
Holladay Properties acquired the three-parcel property in September 2016 for $7.8 million, according to Metro records.
Also located at Donelson Plaza will be the aforementioned library branch building at 2315 Lebanon Pike and for which Holladay undertook the infrastructure work (Metro reimbursed the company for that effort). The site is ready for construction of the building.
The property is located within Metro Councilmember Jeff Syracuse’s District 15.
Holladay Properties bills itself as a design/build real estate company and one of the largest medical office management firms in the country. The company has more than 30 development and property management offices located throughout the eastern half of the United States.

