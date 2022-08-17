After previously eyeing a spring groundbreaking for Eden House in Green Hills, Brentwood-based GBT Realty now plans a year’s end start on the 16-story mixed-use building.
The building will rise at 2025 Richard Jones Road, a 0.87-acre site for which GBT paid $4 million in mid-2019, Metro records show.
GBT emailed the Post the following statement:
“GBT Realty has scheduled the commencement of construction of Eden House at the end of the year to deliver the condominium units to buyers in the first quarter of 2025. Our anticipation is that this is best economic timing for unit deliveries. GBT owns the property, has completed the construction plans, and the project remains a priority.”
As the Post previously reported, the residences will be priced from $700,000 to more than $4 million. Pre-sales are underway via Compass Development Marketing Group.
Nashville-based Gresham Smith has designed the tower.
Eden House will rise near the 17-floor mixed-use Vertis Green Hills developed by Southern Land Company. Opened in 2018 and sitting at 4000 Hillsboro Pike, that 18-story tower features 310 residential units and ground-level restaurant and retail space.
Groundbreaking looms for Ritz-Carlton project in SoBro
Groundbreaking is slated in the fourth quarter for a Ritz-Carlton hotel and residential project slated for SoBro, Nashville Business Journal reports.
Florida-based M2 Development Partners will undertake the $585 million two-tower project, with an early 2022 start previously having been eyed.
M2 will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Sept. 22 to seek final site plan approval. A grading permit application has been submitted.
A 46-story mixed-use building to house the luxury hotel brand, high-end condominiums and a rooftop restaurant and an accompanying 32-floor apartment structure will rise on the six-parcel property with a main address of 401-417 Seventh Ave. S. at the Korean Veterans Boulevard Roundabout.
JLL to manage flex office space at Cummins Station
The local office of Chicago-based JLL has announced it will oversee leasing and management operations of flex office and coworking space prosprCS at Cummins Station.
According to a release, the 26,000-square-foot space is located on the top floor of the SoBro office building and offers meeting rooms, team suites and virtual offices.
The address is 209 10th Ave. S., with JLL’s Jacob Bates to oversee prosprCS.
Owned and managed by DZL Management, Cummins Station is home to Gibson Guitar U.S. headquarters, Gibson Garage (flagship retail store), Smart USA Co., Revive and Outback Presents, among other tenants.
“We see this as a natural next step, expanding our trusted relationship with JLL,” Zach Liff, DZL Management CEO, said in the release. “The level of services provided by JLL’s team exceeds other offerings that we’ve seen in the flex space category. We’re excited to see prosprCS provide an elevated experience for our Cummins Station flex community.”
JLL’s 2,300 property management members in the U.S. provide real estate services in more than 3,800 buildings totaling more than 745 million square feet.
Ground breaks on Gulch tower Modera McGavock
Boca Raton, Florida-based Mill Creek Residential has broken ground on mixed-use high-rise building Modera McGavock in The Gulch.
The 29-floor tower will offer 396 residential units and about 13,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space on a 0.79-acre site with addresses of 1212, 1214 and 1218 McGavock St.
Mill Creek paid $18.5 million for the Gulch site in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In