The company looking to redevelop a Hayes Street site in in Midtown with a mid-rise mixed-use building is based in Missouri and specializes in residential buildings targeting college students.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, St. Louis-based Subtext seeks to undertake the project on seven parcels with a collective 1.04 acres. The addresses are 1904 Hayes St. through 1916 Hayes St.
Subtext, which formerly was called Collegiate Development Group, specializes in buildings of four to eight floors, according to its website. The company has undertaken work in Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee (in Knoxville).
Subtext officials could not be reached for comment.
A rezoning of the Midtown property (to mixed-use) has been requested, according to the Metro document.
Located across Hayes Street from Mexican restaurant Las Palmas and The Hayes Street Hotel, the properties offer multiple one-story brick buildings (one is pictured).
Arizona entity spends $12.8M on 39 local homes
An Arizona real estate company has finalized the purchase of multiple single-family homes in Nashville, with the collective transactions totaling more than $12.8 million.
Scottsdale-based Progress Residential now owns the 39 residential properties, which it acquired in three transactions, according to Davidson County Register of Deeds documents.
According to its website, Progress Residential owns more than 48,000 single-family homes in 23 metro areas. Of note, the company maintains an office in Nashville.
The Post was unable to determine how many homes total Progress owned in the general Nashville area prior to the recent deals.
Railyard District property offered for $4.6M
A Railyard District-area commercial building home to Renaissance Stone Co. has been offered for sale for $4.6 million — almost twice the figure for which it last changed ownership hands 2.5 years ago.
Sitting on 3.67 acres at 801 Visco Drive, the building opened in 1969, marketing materials note.
Renaissance Stone Cutting LLC owns the property, having paid $2.4 million for it in November 2018, according to Metro records.
The one-story building offers approximately 39,300 square feet, with the offering the equivalent of about $117 per square foot based on the building’s size.
The owner has enlisted Ben McKnight and Mike Russell of Nashville-based commercial real estate company Horrell Co. to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
