Avenue Construction and CET Holdings, both of Brentwood, have announced completion of Seven at 7 Mile Creek in South Nashville, which is being billed as workforce housing.

Located at 4040 Travis Drive, the building features 129 apartments. Seven at 7 Mile Creek’s studio apartments lease for $1,200 to $1,300, with one-bedroom units starting at $1,440 (and up to $1,600).

Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 1.55.05 PM.png

Society Nashville
Exterior.jpg

Seven at 7 Mile Creek

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

