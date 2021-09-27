The Metro Planning Commission has approved the height of two buildings eyed for the mixed-use North Edgehill Commons proposed for the district from which its name derives.
Chicago-area-based apartment development company Marquette Companies in July submitted to the Metro Planning Department updated renderings and plans. The company seeks to buy the 6.8-acre property site — which overlooks the interstate loop and The Gulch — from an entity related to Beaman Automotive.
With addresses of 920 and 1000 Hawkins St., the Edgehill property is located off 12th Avenue South.
Of note, the planning commission approved future Buildings A and B to rise nine floors if a grocery store leases space in either. Also required for nine floors: at least 18,000 square feet of retail within the building to sit at 12th and Hawkins Street and all parking underground.
If the various conditions are not met, the buildings will not be allowed to be constructed at more than eight stories (as seen in the above rendering).
Nashville-based Tuck-Hinton will serve as architect. The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn is the engineer and land planner with Nashville-based Hawkins Partners the landscape architect.
Veteran local businessman Lee Beaman will sell the property, home to the Beaman Body Shop. The Post reported in January that the Hawkins Street property was under contract.
Marquette Companies oversees divisions that develop sites with apartment buildings and that then manage those properties. According to its website, Marquette has undertaken projects in Chicago and Houston. The company is based in Naperville, near Chicago.
Rezoning landed for Gulch site eyed for mixed-use tower
The Metro Planning Commission has approved a rezoning to accommodate a mixed-use tower to rise in The Gulch next to under-construction ONE22ONE.
Boca Raton, Florida-based Mill Creek Residential is calling the tower Modera McGavock, with 400 residential units and 16,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space eyed. The high-rise will sit on a site with addresses of 1212, 1214 and 1218 McGavock St.
Atlanta-based Cooper Cary will serve as the architect, with the tower designed to rise 28 floors and about 310 feet. For comparison, the L&C Tower rises almost 410 feet.
Modera McGavock’s exterior will offer primarily glass, white metal panels, brick and fiber cement, with wood plank and exposed concrete as accents.
Mill Creek Residential still needs to land from Metro some bonus height.
Nashville CRE company founder buys Clarksville med office building
A Clarksville medical office building has sold for an undisclosed sum.
With an address of 800 Weatherly Drive, the 22,600-square-foot two-story building offers Vanderbilt University Medical Center, St. Bethlehem Drugs, Dr. Timothy Duffin (a urologist), Southeast Eye Specialists and Clarksville Dental Spa as tenants.
Sharon Emerson, founder and CEO of Nashville-based Momentum Commercial Real Estate Services, was the buyer. A release does not note the seller.
There is a 1,558-square-foot ground-floor vacancy with exterior and lobby access for lease.
Momentum CRES will lease and manage the building.
