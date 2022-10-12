Progress is being made related to a three-tower project slated for Rutledge Hill property home to Cumulus Media.

Chicago-based Centrum Realty and Development has filed for a mass grading permit covering the entirety of the site, for which the company paid $34 million for the property in October 2021.

