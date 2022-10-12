Progress is being made related to a three-tower project slated for Rutledge Hill property home to Cumulus Media.
Chicago-based Centrum Realty and Development has filed for a mass grading permit covering the entirety of the site, for which the company paid $34 million for the property in October 2021.
Centrum is eyeing for the site — recognized for a soaring radio broadcasting tower that will soon be removed — a 32-story residential building, a 39-floor residential building and a 29-story hotel.
The 3.37-acre, two-parcel property, which has a main address of 500 President Ronald Reagan Way (Second Avenue South), sits in a part of Rutledge Hill that overlaps with SoBro.
San Francisco-based Gensler is the architect, with Chicago-based Hoerr Schaudt the landscape architect.
On a nearby site, Boston-based The Congress Group seeks to undertake what will be called 2nd and Peabody, also a three-tower project. The property offers a main address of 531 Second Ave. S. Of note, The Congress Group recently completed in SoBro its Four Seasons hotel and residential building.
The Centrum and Congress Group projects have garnered headlines. In May, Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin denied a request from Rutledge Hill residents that she overturn the Metro Planning Commission’s previous approval of height modifications for the two multi-tower projects (read here).
Three residents of the City Lights condominium building — located near the sites of the two planned projects — sued both the developers and Metro earlier this year, alleging that the Planning Commission had improperly permitted the developments.
Centrum officials could not be reached for comment as to when full-scale work will be underway on the site.
Of note, the late Capt. Tom Ryman, a riverboat company owner that built downtown's then-called Union Gospel Tabernacle — now known as Ryman Auditorium — once lived on the Centrum site.
Led by Managing Partner Arthur Slaven, Centrum has undertaken projects in six states. Most of the company’s buildings (typically ranging in height from five to 10 stories but with a 31-floor tower) are located in the Chicago area. Brentwood-based Nashville Capital Group will team with Centrum as an equity partner. Roger Brown, a partner at NCG, once owned Summit Strategic Investments. That company sold Segway Inc. in 2015 to a Chinese entity.
The next step is being taken toward a 750-foot residential tower planned for a part of the Downtown YMCA site on Church Street.
Specifically, demolition of the Y structure housing the indoor swimming pool and running along the Church Street viaduct is planned. Phase two will include the razing of the Y structure that sits at the corner of 10th Avenue North and Church. A more recently constructed component of the overall Y site will remain, with the future tower to be joined by a multi-story new Y building.
Nashville-based development company Giarratana is undertaking the project in partnership with the Y.
Hendersonville-based Environmental Abatement Inc. is handling the demo work, with a permit application having been filed.
This comes after the Metro Planning Commission voted 7-0 in September to approve bonus height for the planned tower.
A January 2023 full-scale start on the tower has been targeted, with the main address to be 1000 Church St.
