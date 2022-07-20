Belmont University continues to make progress on the construction of what will be called the Jack C. Massey Center.
BU has landed a permit, valued at about $3.9 million, related to the building. The address is 1905 15th Ave. S.
Designed by Nashville-based ESa and to house data science programs, the Jack C. Massey Center structure recently was topped at six stories on what had been unused land positioned between the Johnson and Baskin centers on 15th Avenue South.
An August 2023 completion for the project is slated.
The building has been named to honor the memory of deceased entrepreneur and businessman Jack Massey, via a $15 million gift from Massey’s daughter, Barbara Massey Rogers, and the Jack C. Massey Foundation.
Previously, the structure was to have been called The 3-D Building (3-D stands for “data, design and discovery”). Of note, the Belmont Data Collaborative and the Cone Center for Entrepreneurship will occupy the upper two floors.
Nashville-based R.C. Mathews Contractor is the construction manager.
Spring Hill manufacturing plant property sells for $52M
The Faurecia auto industry plant in Spring Hill has sold for $52 million.
According to a release, Encinitas, California-based STOS Partners now owns the 276,081-square-foot factory building.
Effingham, Illinois-based Agracel Inc. was the seller.
Faurecia, which manufactures automobile door panels, will continue as a longterm tenant at the property, located at 3555 Cleburne Road.
STOS offers a portfolio of about 200 buildings with a collective approximately 5 million square feet, according to the company website.
Lee & Associates Nashville brokered the deal, representing both the buyer and the seller, the release notes. William Sisk and Brett Wallach — Lee & Associates partner and director, respectively — oversaw the effort.
Agracel, along with other development partners, broke ground on the Faurecia factory in 2018, noting at the time the plant was expected to bring 143 jobs to Maury County.
Last fall, Faurecia said it planned to invest an additional $18 million into the facility and create an additional 170 jobs.
Massachusetts-based company leases space at Gulch Union
Waltham, Massachusetts-based ConnectRN has finalized a lease for space at the mixed-used building that is part of the still-unfolding Gulch Union.
According to a release, NAI Nashville Stanton Group (Devin McClendon, Declan McGarry and Blake Swanson) represented ConnectRN, a mobile tech-enabled platform that connects health care workers. The Nashville location is the company’s third corporate office (read here).
Gulch Union owner Endeavor Real Estate Group, which is based in Austin, was represented by Jenna Muller and Crews Johnston of Cushman Wakefield.
ConnectRN (stylized as “connectRN”) will have six to 10 full-time employees to start at the roughly 3,495-square-foot space. The company is planning to scale up to 20 employees.
The mixed-use building component of Gulch Union is located at 1222 Demonbreun St. and features office and retail spaces.
“Working with connectRN and their team was an absolute pleasure, and we were thrilled to get this deal done for them,” McGarry said in the release. “Gulch Union is a fitting home for their expansion into Nashville.”
NAI Nashville Stanton Group was formed in 2020 when The Stanton Group merged with NAI Nashville.
