Massey Center art

Jack C. Massey Center

 Photo by Mark Hollingsworth

Belmont University continues to make progress on the construction of what will be called the Jack C. Massey Center.

BU has landed a permit, valued at about $3.9 million, related to the building. The address is 1905 15th Ave. S.

