Progress continues toward a 750-foot residential tower planned for a part of the Downtown YMCA site on Church Street.
The Metro Codes Department has issued two permits: one, valued at about $5.94 million, for the foundation of the aforementioned future skyscraper and the other valued at about $459,600 and for the foundation of the future Y structure.
Hunt Construction Group is overseeing both efforts.
The permits following the application of a permit that will allow, in two phases, the demolition of the Y structure housing the indoor swimming pool (and running along the Church Street viaduct) and the razing of the Y structure that sits at the corner of 10th Avenue North and Church. A more recently constructed component of the overall Y site will remain, with the future tower to be joined by a multi-story new Y building.
Nashville-based development company Giarratana is undertaking the project in partnership with the Y. Chicago-based Goettsch is the architect.
Hendersonville-based Environmental Abatement Inc. will handle the demo work.
Relatedly, the Metro Planning Commission voted 7-0 in September to approve bonus height for the planned tower.
A January 2023 full-scale start on the tower has been targeted, with the main address to be 1000 Church St.
Metro Planning OKs UDO for ex-Beaman site in Midtown
The Metro Planning Commission has approved an urban design overlay for the former Beaman Automotive property as its owners prep to dramatically reinvent the Midtown site.
With the approval of the UDO, Brentwood-based GBT Realty and New York-based equity partner Monarch Alternative Capital will have maximum flexibility related to the future redevelopment of the site. The partners paid $110 million for the property in December 2021.
A document submitted to the Metro Planning Department shows the site with seven buildings. With the UDO approved, one of the site’s sub-districts, which currently allows buildings of 20 stories by-right, will now see bonus height allowing up to 25 stories. Similarly, the property’s other sub-district — currently allowing 25 stories by-right — could land bonus height allowing up to 30 stories (with one building allowed for 35 floors).
The UDO for the site essentially eliminates parking requirements. And if any parking is incorporated into the project, only the site’s future office tower(s) would be allowed to have above-grade parking. Residential towers would feature parking (if any is used) underground.
Metro Planning defines UDOs as zoning tools that require specific design standards for development. An overlay can protect an area’s character or create character beyond that allowed in the base zoning via signage, the orientation of buildings in relation to each other, street configurations, building heights, etc. In contrast, UDOs do not affect the uses either allowed or prohibited on a property.
The GBT/Monarch project offers a working name of 1501 Broadway, and its future buildings will be bordered by Broadway on the north, 14th Avenue on the east, McGavock Street on the south and 16th Avenue on the west. An image within the document notes a future (and new) segment of 15th Avenue. No detailed color renderings have been released to date.