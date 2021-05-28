A major permit has been issued related to construction of a hotel at the Music Row site once home to the iconic United Artists Tower.
The project is unfolding at 50 Music Square W. and being undertaken by an investor and development group overseen by hoteliers Jay Patel and Andy Bhakta. The site is slated to accommodate a seven-story, 132-room hotel building. (the construction site is pictured).
The permit is valued at about $11.7 million, with Brentwood-based W.E. O’Neil Construction Co. listed.
The site previously accommodated the nine-story octagon-shaped United Artists Tower, which the owners had razed in 2019. Read more about the project and see a rendering here.
West Nashville commercial building offered for $2.2M
A West Nashville commercial building home to a Boost Mobile retail shop has been offered for sale for $2.2 million.
Located at 6210 Charlotte Pike and sitting on 0.42 acres, the building was constructed in 1975 and offers almost 6,000 square feet, according to marketing materials. The offering is the equivalent of $370 per foot based on the building’s size. In addition, a small structure sits in the back of the property.
Nashville’s Shin family owns the property, having paid $300,000 for it in 2002, according to Metro records. The family has enlisted Laura Grider and Montana Dodd of Nashville-based Horrell Co. to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Construction begins on townhomes in Gallatin
Nashville-based developers Jody Roberts and Brent Smith have announced that construction has begun on Noble Park Townhomes in Gallatin.
According to a release, the future development will offer 36 units priced in the mid-$200,000s.
Each townhome will include a one-car attached garage, hardwood stairs, granite in kitchen and full baths, stainless steel appliances and designer lighting. The community also features a standalone package room for secure deliveries.
Noble Park Townhomes will border a small park that is being created in partnership with the city of Gallatin. The name pays homage to the late Lee Verdun Noble, a Navy veteran and community figure.
“We believe workforce housing is critical to our city right now given the influx of new residents and rising housing prices,” Smith said in the release. “We’re excited to create a development that meets the immediate needs of our community, and especially one that honors the life and legacy of Mr. Lee Noble.”
Brentwood-based Wold | HFR Design, which is led by principal Jim Gilliam, has designed buildings. The Noble Park Townhomes site has an address of 210 Cole’s Ferry Road.
