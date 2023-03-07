The owner of a recently purchased SoBro surface parking lot located near multiple hotels and planned for a hotel itself has filed for a stormwater grading permit.

As the Post reported in 2022, Merrillville, Indiana-based hotel development company White Lodging Services wants to develop 0.61-acre property, with addresses of 127 and 131 Eighth Ave. S., with a 750-room hotel building to rise 35 floors and 450 feet.

