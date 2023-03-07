The owner of a recently purchased SoBro surface parking lot located near multiple hotels and planned for a hotel itself has filed for a stormwater grading permit.
As the Post reported in 2022, Merrillville, Indiana-based hotel development company White Lodging Services wants to develop 0.61-acre property, with addresses of 127 and 131 Eighth Ave. S., with a 750-room hotel building to rise 35 floors and 450 feet.
Relatedly, White Lodging Services seemingly will still need from the Metro Planning Department Downtown Code Design Review Committee (DTC DRC) a concept plan review, with a “major modification” of the downtown code related to the site and bonus height.
A date with the DTC DRC apparently has not yet been finalized.
White Lodging owns the property via Auto Nashville Hotel LLC., having paid $35 million for it in May 2022. However, it is unclear if the “Auto” is a subtle reference to the Autograph hotel brand by Marriott. Of note, White Lodging has undertaken multiple hotels for Marriott.
A JW Marriott, owned by Florida-based Turnberry Associates, sits at the Eighth and Demonbreun intersection, but Nashville lacks, for examples, a Marriott St. Regis and a Marriott Le Méridien.
The Union Station Nashville Yards hotel is part of the Marriott Autograph brand and is owned by an entity related to Southwest Value Partners (the master developer of Nashville Yards).
Mike Banas, White Lodging director of communications and corporate affairs, told the Post Monday the company still expects to announce a hotel brand by 2023’s end.
The White Lodging hotel building would be one of Nashville’s tallest such structures if standing today. For comparison, the city’s existing tallest hotels stand no more than 400 feet. The Four Seasons, which offers both a hotel and residences (and also is located in SoBro), rises about 530 feet. Similarly, Midtown’s Conrad Hotel and Residences building at Broadwest stands about 405 feet.
White Lodging will need six floors of bonus height from the city to undertake the tower as designed. A previous document submitted to Metro Planning notes White Lodging, which developed the Third Avenue South site of Hyatt Place hotel (also in SoBro), will seek the bonus height by having the tower designed with below-grade parking and with the goal of garnering silver LEED certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.
According to a separate document filed with Metro, the architects are HKS and Abeyta Tibbs, both based in Dallas. The Lauderback Group, seemingly headquartered in Austin, will handle construction management. The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn Associates is the engineer and land-planner.
The document notes the tower will offer a 3,300-square-foot ground-level restaurant and 250 parking spaces, with the skyscraper’s exterior to feature a combination of primarily glass and metal panels.
White Lodging also owns the Marriott Nashville Hotel building at 2555 West End Ave., with the company having a land lease with Vanderbilt University. White Lodging officials recently announced the company will no longer undertake the development of hotel properties in suburban locales and will instead focus on urban work. In addition to Nashville, core markets include Indianapolis, Austin, Louisville, Chicago, Denver, San Antonio and Charlotte.
White Lodging Services is unrelated to White/Peterman Properties Inc., also headquartered near Merrillville, Indiana. The latter teamed with Atlanta-based Five Star Realty Partners to develop a 1.3-acre site across Eighth Avenue South from the just-sold property with an Embassy Suites and a 1 Hotel — construction for which is nearing completion.
Latest permit issued related to Y, skyscraper project
Another key permit has been issued related to the skyscraper and YMCA of Middle Tennessee project underway downtown.
The Metro Codes Department permit, valued at $9.18 million, will allow for construction of the future Y building to offer 60,200 square feet.
The permit follows Nashville-based development company Giarratana having landed a major permit, valued at about $89.12 million related to construction of the 750-foot residential skyscraper that will rise on a site adjacent to the YMCA property.
The issuing of the two permits come as debris removal seemingly has been completed following recent demolition of the former Y indoor swimming pool and administrative office structures.
Giarratana in December paid $26 million for the site on which the tower will rise, with YMCA of Middle Tennessee the seller.
The future Giarratana building will offer 60 floors and 500 residential units (apartments and condominiums) and be Nashville’s tallest building. It will rise on the footprints of both the ex-swimming pool building and an adjacent former Y surface parking lot. The main address of the site is 1010 Church St., with a 1000 Church St. alternate address.
Read more here.
Cohen Building could see boutique hotel space
A segment of downtown’s historic Cohen Building is slated to be used as boutique hotel.
According to a document filed with the Metro Planning Department, floors two and three of the structure could be used as hotel space pending approval of the departments Downtown Code Design Review Committee.
Located at 421 Church St. and constructed in 1890, the Cohen Building offers a Renaissance Revival architectural style. Modern Trousseau, a women's bridal wear retailer, operates from the main level.
Premier Parking Land Company LLC owns the property, though it is unclear what price the entity paid for it. An historic landmark designation was sought for the building in early 2020, and it is unclear if that designation was approved.
Read more here.