Work continues at the entertainment district component of Nashville Yards, with two permits valued at about $58.6 million collectively having been issued related to foundation construction.
The entertainment district is be undertaken as a joint venture between Southwest Value Partners (SWVP), the San Diego-based owner and developer of the 18-acre Nashville Yards site, and Los Angeles-based AEG (Anschutz Entertainment Group).
The permit notes the AEG/SWVP component of the overall Nashville Yards site will include a mixed-use office building, an event venue, two residential towers, a “future building volume” and a below-grade parking/podium structure.
The entertainment district will include a 4,000-capacity live music venue; an eight-screen cinema; food, beverage and shopping offerings; and open spaces and plazas.
Nashville-based Gresham Smith is the architect.
Relatedly, and as the Post previously reported, SWVP acquired the AEG ownership stake originally held by MGM Resorts International. AEG Presents, the live-entertainment division of AEG, will operate the concert venue via a long-term lease agreement with the joint venture.
On the western half of the overall Nashville Yards footprint a tower crane recently was erected to supplement the tower crane being used to construct the future building to accommodate Pinnacle Financial Partners.
Arcade entrances ready for updates
Iconic downtown retail building The Arcade is prepared to see its Fourth Avenue and Fifth Avenue entrances updated.
A permit, valued at $1.5 million, has been issued to allow for the work, with Nashville-based R.C. Mathews Contractor overseeing the work. Nashville-based architecture firm Dryden is handling design efforts.
The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee in December approved the renovation plans for the building.
Local real estate industry veteran Rob Lowe and New York City-based Linfield Capital paid $28 million for the building in April 2021.
The Arcade opened in 1902 and offers an address of 65 Arcade Alley. Spanning Fourth and Fifth avenues north, it was Nashville's first “shopping center,” as it replaced what was called Overton Alley as the city’s retail commerce epicenter.
Modeled after an Italian arcade, the structure offers entrances consisting of identical Palladian facades, according to the National Register. Its tenants have included Manny’s House of Pizza, Monty’s Barber Shop, Phillyman Cheesesteak, a U.S. Post Office and multiple boutique art galleries on the second level.
Planning Commission OKs Gulch, Midtown tower projects
The Metro Planning Commission has approved both a height modification to allow for construction of the second tower at Paseo South Gulch and a rezoning and site plan to allow for a mixed-used building in Midtown.
The Paseo South Gulch tower will rise 20 stories (it is expected to offer more than 300 residential units) and join Prima at Paseo South Gulch, with that building now under construction and to offer 278 residential units, 18,000 square feet of Class A office space and 8,000 square feet of retail.
The 16-story Prima will carry a roughly $128 million price tag.
New York-based SomeraRoad owns the property, with a main address of 620 Eighth Ave. S.
The towers (read here) will join The Bill Voorhees Company Building and the industrial structure last home to the Downtown Nashville Antique Mall, with the latter now (or planned for) tenants Maiz DLV, Two Hands and GoodVets.
Prima will be sandwiched by the Voorhees and antique mall buildings while the future 20-floor building will positioned behind Voorhees.
The mixed-use tower being eyed for Midtown will stand 20 floors at the site long home to a U.S. Bank branch and next to SkyHouse Nashville.
According to a document submitted to Metro, the high-rise will include 396 apartments and 5,900 square feet of retail, with structured parking positioned primarily above grade. The address is 1711 Broadway.
Chicago-based LG Development Group will undertake the project and will need to acquire the 1.28-acre site from an entity affiliated with U.S. Bank and that paid $350,000 for the property in 2003, Metro records show.
LG has enlisted the Chicago office of Philadelphia-based Norr Design Inc. for architectural work and the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn & Associates for land planning and engineering work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.