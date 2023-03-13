A major permit has been issued related to the ongoing construction of a 15-story mixed-use building at One City.

The structure, to be called 5 City Blvd and to be the tallest at the West Nashville site, will offer about 345,000 square feet of office space, about 18,000 square feet of ground-level retail and restaurant space, and roughly 900 parking spaces that will service the users of multiple One City businesses.

