A major permit has been issued related to the ongoing construction of a 15-story mixed-use building at One City.
The structure, to be called 5 City Blvd and to be the tallest at the West Nashville site, will offer about 345,000 square feet of office space, about 18,000 square feet of ground-level retail and restaurant space, and roughly 900 parking spaces that will service the users of multiple One City businesses.
The permit is valued at about $34.45 million.
The address of the future tower will be 5 City Blvd. at the intersection of City Avenue and City Boulevard (see here).
Chicago-based Convexity Properties owns the 2.17-acre property, having paid $11.7 million for it in October 2021. The site is bordered by Charlotte Avenue on the north, City Avenue on the east, City Boulevard on the south and the site of future apartment building Haven at Charlotte on the west.
The Convexity website lists a fall 2024 completion. The architect is Chicago-based Goettsch Partners, with the local office of JE Dunn to serve as general contractor.
5 City Blvd will rise about 200 feet, making it one of Nashville’s tallest buildings located west of 31st Avenue.
Convexity is the real estate and development arm of DRW, which was founded in the late 1980s and also offers venture capital and crypto arms. DRW has real estate holdings in, among other cities, London, Montreal, New York, Singapore and Tel Aviv, according to its website. Notable projects include the 1.4-million-square-foot BMO Tower under construction in Chicago. The company also developed a Chicago site with the Viceroy Hotel and is underway with the 30-story 1900 Lawrence tower (700,000 square feet) in Denver.
Convexity has enlisted Frank Thomasson and Byran Fort, first vice presidents with the local office of CBRE, to market the office space.
The approximately 20-acre One City (stylized as “oneC1TY”) is seeing Phoenix-based Alliance Residential Co. underway (on about 1.6 acres) with seven-story residential building Broadstone One City.
In addition, New York-based real estate investment trust Safehold Inc. owns a site adjacent to One City and near Interstate 440 and on which it has enlisted Houston-based Guefen Development Partners to oversee the development of the 10-story apartment building Haven at Charlotte.
Read more and see additional photos here.
Jackson Builders starts work on townhome project
Nashville-based Jackson Builders is now fully underway with its 21-unit 2607 Whites Creek Townhomes in North Davidson County.
Roberto Gutierrez, Jackson Builders managing partner, told the Post the project should be completed in August.
Jackson Builders is serving as the developer and general contractor. Nashville-based Jenner Design is the architect.
Gutierrez said 2607 Whites Creek Townhomes, to be located at 2607 Whites Creek Pike, will offer three- and four-bedroom residences. He said 14 of the units will offer two-car garages, with seven to feature surface parking. The units will range in price from $499,000 to $539,000 and in size from 1,700 to 1,900 square feet.
Gutierrez said the project will carry an approximately $8 million price tag and will be located near Jackson Builders’ 2312 Clarksville Pike townhome project, which is under construction with 12 units. The company’s 1402 Buchanan St. mixed-use building has seen each of its nine apartments leased, with two commercial spaces taken by Pinnacle Bank and Bag Ladys.
“I’m excited about the Trinity Lane and Whites Creek Pike corridors. This is a good opportunity for the first-time homebuyer to find an area that has a lot of runway for future growth and development and property value increase,” Gutierrez said.
Read more about Jackson Builders' projects here and here.